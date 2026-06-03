Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
15:36 03.06.2026

Kyiv shopping malls to help traders from Lukyanivsky market and Kvadrat affected by Russian attack

2 min read
Kyiv shopping malls to help traders from Lukyanivsky market and Kvadrat affected by Russian attack
Photo: https://t.me/dsns_kyiv

Some 23 leading shopping and entertainment centers (malls) in Kyiv, as well as the municipal Zhytniy Market, will provide an opportunity to work on their premises to entrepreneurs who suffered during a massive Russian attack on the night of May 24 on retail facilities near the Lukyanivska metro station, in particular the Kvadrat shopping mall, the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) has said.

"The Department of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development of the KCSA promptly reached an agreement with the administrations of Kyiv’s leading shopping malls to provide jobs to entrepreneurs affected by the enemy strike on May 24 on retail facilities near the Lukyanivska metro station, in particular the Kvadrat shopping mall," the KCSA said on its website on Wednesday.

According to the Department, representatives of 23 shopping malls responded to the city’s call. All of them expressed readiness to provide the affected entrepreneurs with an opportunity to continue their business on vacant retail spaces. In addition to providing premises, the parties discussed the introduction of preferential placement terms and their duration. The conditions of this support will be discussed individually with each entrepreneur, which will enable businesses to resume their activities faster.

In addition to the chain shopping malls, the municipal Zhytniy Market also joined the support initiative. It is ready to shelter on preferential terms all interested entrepreneurs who previously worked at the Lukyanivsky market. As the administration of the Zhytniy Market assures, there will be enough vacant places for everyone who needs help in restoring their business.

"Socially responsible business is constantly in close cooperation with the city leadership and is always ready to join city initiatives to support entrepreneurs. We are grateful to every shopping center manager and the team of the Zhytniy Market who responded to the situation and are offering concrete solutions so that Kyiv entrepreneurs can return to work as soon as possible," Volodymyr Kostikov, Director of the Department, said.

Tags: #shopping_malls #lukyanivska

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