Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
14:03 03.06.2026

Ukrnafta installs 112 upgraded chemical dosing systems at wells

2 min read
Ukrnafta installs 112 upgraded chemical dosing systems at wells
Photo: Ukrnafta

PJSC Ukrnafta continues implementing liquid reagent dosing systems at oil and gas wells, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

"These are automatic chemical reagent dosing systems with capillary tubing that make it possible to supply reagents directly into the bottomhole zone of the well and more effectively influence its operating conditions," the company explained.

The systems are equipped with remote control of surface pumping equipment and well pressure monitoring, allowing parameters to be controlled in real time and enabling prompt responses to changes in well operating modes.

"Such solutions are standard practice for the modern oil and gas industry because they improve the reliability of well operations and reduce downtime," said Bohdan Kukura, chairman of the board of PJSC Ukrnafta.

According to him, Ukrnafta has currently purchased 115 sets of such systems, of which 112 have already been installed and are operational. The company continues scaling up these solutions.

The results of the implementation include reduced corrosive impact on underground well equipment, lower risks of salt and paraffin deposits, stabilization of gas well operations, and extension of the interval between well repairs.

"As a result, there is less downtime and more efficient operation of the well stock," the company summarized.

PJSC Ukrnafta is Ukraine’s largest oil-producing company, carrying out a full cycle of operations in the extraction sector, including exploration, oil and gas production, provision of oilfield services, and management of Ukraine’s largest filling station network, UKRNAFTA.

The company operates more than 1,106 oil wells and 131 gas wells.

The shareholders of PJSC Ukrnafta are NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. Since 2022, the company has been under state management and has been implementing a large-scale business transformation.

The UKRNAFTA network of petrol stations is Ukraine’s largest chain of fuel stations, with nearly 700 locations and a top-three ranking in terms of fuel sales. Networks previously operating under the Glusco, Shell, and U.Go brands have been consolidated under the UKRNAFTA brand.

Tags: #chemical_dosing_systems #ukrnafta

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