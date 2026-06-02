Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:20 02.06.2026

Ukrainian govt opens applications for UAH 1 mln interest-free farm loans

2 min read
Ukrainian govt opens applications for UAH 1 mln interest-free farm loans

The State Agrarian Register (SAR) has begun accepting applications for financial support aimed at developing production and diversifying the activities of farming enterprises: interest-free loans of up to UAH 1 million for up to five years, secured by guarantees for repayment of budget funds.

"Farmers may use the funds received to purchase machinery and equipment, acquire livestock, construct and reconstruct production facilities, establish perennial plantations, develop cooperatives, irrigation and land reclamation systems, as well as for other areas related to production development," Deputy Minister Denys Bashlyk was quoted as saying in a press release by the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture on Tuesday.

The program is open to farming enterprises, including family farms without legal entity status, registered in the State Agrarian Register.

Mandatory conditions include the absence of tax debt, bankruptcy proceedings, sanctions, and operations in temporarily occupied territories.

Applications will be accepted through July 2, 2026.

After the application process is completed, the commission of the Ukrainian State Support Fund for Farms will review applicants' documents and determine the winners of the competition. Farming enterprises will receive notifications through the SAR regarding the review results, while the Ukrainian State Support Fund for Farms will sign financial support agreements with the winners.

Tags: #farmers #loans

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