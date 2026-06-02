Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
18:32 02.06.2026

Nova Poshta increases consolidated net profit 1.6-fold in Q1 as revenue rises 1.3-fold

2 min read
Nova Poshta increases consolidated net profit 1.6-fold in Q1 as revenue rises 1.3-fold

Nova Poshta, part of the Nova group and the leader in express deliveries in Ukraine, increased consolidated net profit for January-March 2026 by 57.7% compared to the same period in 2025, to UAH 895.4 million.

According to the company's consolidated financial report published on Friday, revenue in the first quarter of this year increased by 27.8%, to UAH 18 billion 217.8 million.

The company's gross consolidated profit rose by 25.3%, to UAH 3 billion 954.1 million, while operating profit increased by 46.8%, to UAH 2 billion 436.3 million.

The report notes that as of the end of March 2026, Nova Poshta had equity of UAH 15.92 billion with total assets amounting to UAH 41.48 billion, compared to UAH 15.86 billion and UAH 44.22 billion, respectively, at the beginning of this year.

As reported, in the first quarter of 2026 the company opened 2,600 new parcel lockers, 36 branches and 329 parcel pick-up and drop-off points. By the end of 2026, it plans to expand its parcel locker network by 6,000 units and open 300 mini-branches across the country.

In 2025, Nova Poshta increased revenue by 21.6% compared to 2024, to UAH 54.2 billion, while net profit grew by 4.4%, to UAH 2.6 billion.

The company's gross profit in 2025 increased by 15.7%, to UAH 11.4 billion, while operating profit rose by 25.8%, to UAH 5.2 billion.

The number of delivered parcels and cargo items last year increased by 7.4%, from 486 million to 522 million, including international deliveries, which rose by 52.6%, from 19 million to 29 million.

Tags: #nova_poshta

MORE ABOUT

12:54 12.05.2026
Nova Poshta opens two new fulfillment hubs in Vinnytsia and Poltava, plans 11 more in 2026

Nova Poshta opens two new fulfillment hubs in Vinnytsia and Poltava, plans 11 more in 2026

10:45 08.05.2026
Nova Poshta expanding its partner network of carriers

Nova Poshta expanding its partner network of carriers

14:55 27.04.2026
Nova Poshta express delivery operator's revenue up 26.9% in Q1 2026

Nova Poshta express delivery operator's revenue up 26.9% in Q1 2026

11:02 09.04.2026
Nova Poshta branch in Zaporizhia region destroyed in overnight attack

Nova Poshta branch in Zaporizhia region destroyed in overnight attack

14:31 07.04.2026
Nova Poshta opens 2,600 new parcel terminals, 36 branches, more than 300 parcel pickup points in Q1 2026

Nova Poshta opens 2,600 new parcel terminals, 36 branches, more than 300 parcel pickup points in Q1 2026

09:16 01.04.2026
Nova Poshta terminal and grocery warehouse damaged in Lutsk attack

Nova Poshta terminal and grocery warehouse damaged in Lutsk attack

09:45 23.03.2026
Nova Poshta invests over UAH 1 bln in security since invasion

Nova Poshta invests over UAH 1 bln in security since invasion

16:54 21.03.2026
Nova Poshta invests over UAH 1 bln in security since invasion

Nova Poshta invests over UAH 1 bln in security since invasion

17:49 13.03.2026
Ukrainian Red Cross Society, Nova Poshta sign cooperation agreement

Ukrainian Red Cross Society, Nova Poshta sign cooperation agreement

18:03 25.02.2026
Nova Poshta to study experience of debut 26-parcel locker space in Kyiv residential complex Great for possible replication

Nova Poshta to study experience of debut 26-parcel locker space in Kyiv residential complex Great for possible replication

HOT NEWS

Russia loses nearly 40% of its crude oil refining capacity – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian Parliament passes at first reading govt amendments to 2026 state budget to finance defense sector with 240 votes in favor

Bill on reforming simplified taxation system shall be submitted to Rada by Dec 2026 – agreement with EU

Bill on ratification of EU macro-financial aid agreement for Ukraine registered in parliament

Ukrainian Parliament passes public procurement law required under World Bank, EU tool

LATEST

Parking space prices rising faster than residential space – developers

Russia loses nearly 40% of its crude oil refining capacity – Zelenskyy

NBU's foreign exchange interventions in May decreased by 11.2% compared to April, the hryvnia depreciated against dollar by 0.7%

Govt updates land valuation rules, which will help increase revenues to local budgets

Oschadbank opens $10 mln credit line for one of companies of transnational agro-industrial corporation

Ukrainian Railways opposes idea of abolishing upper service life limits for railcars due to safety risks

Ukraine's National Bank takes balanced approach to AI, studies AI practices in financial sector for White Paper preparation

Nearly 2.3 mln Ukrainians used fuel cashback program

Ukraine's National Bank views MP Hetmantsev's accusations as politically motivated pressure – statement

World Bank to provide EUR 236 mln loan to Ukraine under Swedish guarantee

AD
AD