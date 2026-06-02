Nova Poshta increases consolidated net profit 1.6-fold in Q1 as revenue rises 1.3-fold

Nova Poshta, part of the Nova group and the leader in express deliveries in Ukraine, increased consolidated net profit for January-March 2026 by 57.7% compared to the same period in 2025, to UAH 895.4 million.

According to the company's consolidated financial report published on Friday, revenue in the first quarter of this year increased by 27.8%, to UAH 18 billion 217.8 million.

The company's gross consolidated profit rose by 25.3%, to UAH 3 billion 954.1 million, while operating profit increased by 46.8%, to UAH 2 billion 436.3 million.

The report notes that as of the end of March 2026, Nova Poshta had equity of UAH 15.92 billion with total assets amounting to UAH 41.48 billion, compared to UAH 15.86 billion and UAH 44.22 billion, respectively, at the beginning of this year.

As reported, in the first quarter of 2026 the company opened 2,600 new parcel lockers, 36 branches and 329 parcel pick-up and drop-off points. By the end of 2026, it plans to expand its parcel locker network by 6,000 units and open 300 mini-branches across the country.

In 2025, Nova Poshta increased revenue by 21.6% compared to 2024, to UAH 54.2 billion, while net profit grew by 4.4%, to UAH 2.6 billion.

The company's gross profit in 2025 increased by 15.7%, to UAH 11.4 billion, while operating profit rose by 25.8%, to UAH 5.2 billion.

The number of delivered parcels and cargo items last year increased by 7.4%, from 486 million to 522 million, including international deliveries, which rose by 52.6%, from 19 million to 29 million.