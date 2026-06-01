Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:56 01.06.2026

Russia loses nearly 40% of its crude oil refining capacity – Zelenskyy

2 min read
Russia loses nearly 40% of its crude oil refining capacity – Zelenskyy

As of May, nearly 40% of Russia's crude oil refining capacity has been taken offline due to Ukraine's long-range sanctions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"From January through May of this year, our soldiers were able to strike 15 Russian oil refineries. This is significant. Russia has already imposed bans on the export of aviation fuel and gasoline from its territory, and is considering a ban on diesel exports. For a country that was, until very recently, referred to as a gas station, losing even this is a major blow, a significant loss. As of May, nearly 40% of Russia's primary oil refining capacity has been taken out of commission," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Monday.

The president also heard a report on the economic situation in Russia from Head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service Oleh Luhovsky.

"Russia will crash into this wall of a real crisis because of its own stupidity. We have long been saying that the Russians must end this war of theirs, and Ukraine has proposed all formats for real negotiations, all formats for ensuring security, and a format for a dignified peace. The only one from whom a decision is needed is the Russian leader. Who doesn't even receive all the statistics on what is actually happening," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #zelenskyy #russia #oil

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