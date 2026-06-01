Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:34 01.06.2026

NBU's foreign exchange interventions in May decreased by 11.2% compared to April, the hryvnia depreciated against dollar by 0.7%

2 min read
NBU's foreign exchange interventions in May decreased by 11.2% compared to April, the hryvnia depreciated against dollar by 0.7%

In June, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) reduced its interbank market interventions by $0.40 billion, or 11.2%, to $3.19 billion, while the official hryvnia exchange rate against the dollar fell by 0.7%, or almost 31 kopecks, from 17 kopecks in April, according to statistics on the regulator's website.

At the same time, over the past week, the National Bank increased the sale of dollars on the interbank market by $62.4 million, or 8.5%, compared to the previous week, to $796.0 million.

According to the central bank, compared to May of last year, the NBU's net interventions in May of this year were 9.0%, or $262.2 million, higher.

In just five months of this year, the National Bank sold $18.26 billion worth of foreign currency without any purchases, which is 25.3%, or $3.65 billion, more than in the first five months of last year.

Last week, the balance on the household currency exchange market was negative every day: from $2 million on Saturday-Monday to $8-10 million on Tuesday-Thursday.

In just 28 days of May, Ukrainians bought $223.8 million more in foreign currency than they sold, while for the whole of April, the negative balance amounted to $349.0 million after jumping to more than $1 billion in March.

Tags: #interventions #nbu

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