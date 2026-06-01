Oschadbank opens $10 mln credit line for one of companies of transnational agro-industrial corporation

Oschadbank has opened a multi-currency revolving credit line with a limit equivalent to $10 million for one of the companies that is part of a transnational agro-industrial corporation.

"The purpose of the credit line is to replenish working capital for the purchase of raw materials and ensure the continuity of the production cycle of an international company that plays a significant role in the development of the Ukrainian processing industry," Oschadbank announced on Monday.

The bank noted that the corporation in question is a Fortune Global 500 company, and its name is not being disclosed due to military risks.

"I am confident in the high potential of our future cooperation in structuring complex financial solutions, as well as export-import transactions for international companies that, despite military risks, continue to have a deep local presence in Ukraine," said Serhiy Chernykov, Director of the Corporate Business Department at Oschadbank.

He believes that, in the context of war, this is of particular importance for the economy, as the company preserves jobs, maintains export potential, and demonstrates that Ukraine remains a place for long-term international business planning.

In turn, as a top manager of a Ukrainian company that is part of a transnational agro-industrial corporation noted, Oschadbank is the first state-owned bank with which the company began cooperation in Ukraine, and it is important for it to have a financial partner that understands the specifics of the business.

"We see this expertise in Oschad. An open revolving credit line will help us diversify our borrowings and quickly respond to seasonal financing needs, maintaining production continuity," he explained.

The bank noted that the agreement confirms Oschad’s strategic focus on supporting corporate clients with sustainable business models who invest in Ukrainian industry, support jobs, and maintain a presence in the country despite the challenges of wartime.