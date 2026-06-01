Nearly 2.3 mln Ukrainians used fuel cashback program

The state fuel cashback program, which had been in effect since March 20 as a temporary support measure for citizens amid rising petroleum product prices, ended on May 31. During the program’s operation, nearly 2.3 million Ukrainians received cashback payments, the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine reported.

"In just over two months of the program’s operation, 2.3 million Ukrainians received cashback from the state. More than 220 gas station operators also joined the program, ranging from major chains to local filling stations. This confirms the high demand for such a support instrument during a period of price shock," Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine Vitaliy Kindrativ said.

The ministry recalled that the introduction of fuel cashback was part of the government’s comprehensive response policy to the fuel crisis. In parallel, the state worked to ensure uninterrupted petroleum product supplies to the domestic market and prevent fuel shortages.

Fuel cashback was initially considered a temporary support instrument and is ending in accordance with the approved timeline. At the same time, the National Cashback program continues to operate. More than 5 million Ukrainians currently use it to receive compensation for purchases of Ukrainian-made goods.

"Cashback was accrued automatically when paying for fuel cashlessly at gas stations participating in the program. Compensation amounted to 15% for diesel fuel, 10% for gasoline, and 5% for liquefied gas," the ministry said in a statement on Sunday, May 31.

Accumulated fuel cashback funds can be used through June 30, 2026 inclusive to pay utility bills, purchase medicines, books, and Ukrainian-made goods, as well as be donated to charity or used to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine. After that date, any unused balance will be returned to the state budget.

The ministry said that the government introduced fuel cashback in March 2026 as a temporary anti-crisis instrument in response to a sharp rise in global petroleum product prices caused by escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The program was primarily targeted at owners of mass-market vehicles for whom fuel expenses represent a significant share of household spending. According to ministry data, 91% of program users were owners of budget-class vehicles with small engine capacity.