Bosch increases sales in Ukraine by 3.5% to EUR 162 mln in 2025

Bosch, a leading global supplier of technology and services, completed the 2025 financial year in Ukraine with a consolidated sales volume to third parties at the level of nearly EUR 162 million (UAH 7.6 billion), which is 3.5% more compared to the previous year, Serhiy Baranovsky, Director General of Bosch in Ukraine, has said.

"Despite difficult macroeconomic and security conditions, the company maintained positive dynamics thanks to stable demand, expansion of the partner network, and active participation in Ukraine's recovery projects. For us, it is important not only to develop the business but also to be a reliable partner that helps rebuild infrastructure and provides quality solutions for people and communities," Baranovsky said at a press conference on Thursday.

In 2025, all Bosch business sectors in Ukraine demonstrated growth, although the development rates in individual segments differed.

The growth of the Mobility direction, represented by the Mobility Aftermarket division (Automotive parts and equipment), was ensured by the development of service infrastructure, expansion of distribution, and stable demand for vehicle maintenance. In 2025, four new Bosch Car Service stations were opened, and currently the network numbers more than 100 stations. According to Baranovsky, in 2025 an additional driver of development was the growth in demand for servicing used cars, as well as electric vehicles and hybrids.

In the Energy and Building Technology business sector, which includes the Bosch Home Comfort and Building Technologies divisions, Bosch demonstrated positive development in 2025 thanks to growing demand for energy-efficient, autonomous, and infrastructural solutions. Bosch Home Comfort implemented more than 70 projects in the commercial and industrial sectors during the year.

The highest demand was observed for gas equipment, air conditioning systems, industrial boilers, and hot water supply solutions, especially in the context of infrastructure rebuilding and modernization. The company also expanded its portfolio, introducing a new generation of electric and gas water heaters, modern split air conditioning systems, and reinforced the commercial segment with Buderus solutions. In addition, the integration of climate solutions from Johnson Controls and Hitachi further expanded Bosch's capabilities in the market.

The Building Technologies division continued business development in the field of modern fire safety systems and security solutions. Growth was driven by the modernization and expansion of existing Bosch systems, particularly in healthcare facilities.

The growth of Power Tools, which is part of the Consumer Goods business sector, against the background of a decrease in consumer purchasing activity, was ensured by participation in infrastructure rebuilding projects and industrial projects. Over the year, the company strengthened its product portfolio by launching new professional power tools on the 18V platform, expanding the range of cordless garden equipment, and introducing a specialized line of measuring equipment for electricians and installers.

In the Industrial Technology business sector, the Bosch Rexroth division responded to growing demand for the modernization of production after the relocation of enterprises.

Given the scale of Ukraine's recovery needs, Bosch focuses on solutions for energy independence and infrastructure modernization. Since 2022, the company has implemented more than 50 recovery projects in the municipal and private sectors. Bosch supports the modernization of heat supply systems, supplies equipment for industrial enterprises, and implements projects aimed at increasing energy efficiency. Among the key initiatives is cooperation with GIZ, which continues in 2026 and involves the installation of 13 modular boiler houses in frontline communities. The company also remains an important supplier of industrial steam boilers for new production facilities.

Over the year, the number of personnel increased by 3%, to approximately 370 employees.

In the current financial year, Bosch focuses on strengthening its market positions, developing innovative solutions, and supporting key sectors of Ukraine's economy, particularly regarding infrastructure rebuilding, energy efficiency, industrial modernization, mobility, and municipal services. At the same time, the company continues to explore the potential of new technologies in the local market, such as AI-based solutions and energy-efficient technologies, to develop its partner network and educational initiatives.

"We see a growing demand for modern technological solutions and are actively responding to these changes, expanding our presence in new market segments. For us, 2026 will be a year of development with a special focus on energy efficiency and modernization," Serhiy Baranovsky said.

In Ukraine, the Bosch Group has been operating since 1993 and is the largest supplier of solutions for the automotive industry and the automotive aftermarket, as well as industrial and household appliances.

The Bosch Group includes Robert Bosch GmbH, founded in 1886, and nearly 500 subsidiary and regional companies in more than 60 countries. Along with sales and service partners, Bosch's global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world.