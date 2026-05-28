Roshen launches ice cream production

Photo: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kateryna-hnatiuk-27652b2a2/

Roshen Corporation, the largest confectionery company in Ukraine, has launched its own line of ice cream, the company’s brand manager, Kateryna Hnatiuk, announced on Linkedin, along with a photo of an ice cream refrigerator and advertising for the brand at the Roshen factory store in Kyiv.

"Behind every name, flavor, and packaging lies much more than meets the eye. It’s the work of our teams, who developed the product step by step: from the idea and recipe to design, production settings, quality control, sales preparation, and communications," wrote Hnatiuk.

The brand manager noted that the manufacturer sought the perfect balance of flavors, worked with textures, and tried to create expressive packaging.

The photo on social media shows at least six flavors of ice cream under the Lacmi and Milky Splash brands, priced between UAH 48 and UAH 60 per 70g package. The customer is listed as the Kyiv-based state-owned enterprise Iziumynka, which is part of the corporation.

In 2025, Roshen Corporation ranked 27th among the world’s largest confectionery manufacturers. It comprises confectionery factories in Kyiv, Kremenchuk, and two in Vinnytsia, a dairy plant in Vinnytsia, and a biscuit complex in Boryspil. The company’s assets also include the Klaipeda confectionery factory (Lithuania) and the Bonbonetti Choco factory (Hungary). The corporation’s total production volume is approximately 300,000 tonnes per year. Production at the Lipetsk factory (Russia) ceased on April 1, 2017.

According to YouControl, Iziumynka’s revenue last year increased by 39.3% to UAH 8.2 million, while net profit increased by 29.0% to UAH 143.8 million.