Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
16:29 28.05.2026

Roshen launches ice cream production

2 min read
Roshen launches ice cream production
Photo: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kateryna-hnatiuk-27652b2a2/

Roshen Corporation, the largest confectionery company in Ukraine, has launched its own line of ice cream, the company’s brand manager, Kateryna Hnatiuk, announced on Linkedin, along with a photo of an ice cream refrigerator and advertising for the brand at the Roshen factory store in Kyiv.

"Behind every name, flavor, and packaging lies much more than meets the eye. It’s the work of our teams, who developed the product step by step: from the idea and recipe to design, production settings, quality control, sales preparation, and communications," wrote Hnatiuk.

The brand manager noted that the manufacturer sought the perfect balance of flavors, worked with textures, and tried to create expressive packaging.

The photo on social media shows at least six flavors of ice cream under the Lacmi and Milky Splash brands, priced between UAH 48 and UAH 60 per 70g package. The customer is listed as the Kyiv-based state-owned enterprise Iziumynka, which is part of the corporation.

In 2025, Roshen Corporation ranked 27th among the world’s largest confectionery manufacturers. It comprises confectionery factories in Kyiv, Kremenchuk, and two in Vinnytsia, a dairy plant in Vinnytsia, and a biscuit complex in Boryspil. The company’s assets also include the Klaipeda confectionery factory (Lithuania) and the Bonbonetti Choco factory (Hungary). The corporation’s total production volume is approximately 300,000 tonnes per year. Production at the Lipetsk factory (Russia) ceased on April 1, 2017.

According to YouControl, Iziumynka’s revenue last year increased by 39.3% to UAH 8.2 million, while net profit increased by 29.0% to UAH 143.8 million.

Tags: #ice_cream #roshen

MORE ABOUT

15:57 15.04.2026
Roshen plans to enter UK confectionery market worth over GBP 5 bln

Roshen plans to enter UK confectionery market worth over GBP 5 bln

10:45 09.02.2026
Roshen not to raise prices despite destruction of its largest logistics center in Russian attack

Roshen not to raise prices despite destruction of its largest logistics center in Russian attack

15:18 07.02.2026
Poroshenko on the shelling after the fire at the Roshen warehouse, which was hit by an enemy drone at night

Poroshenko on the shelling after the fire at the Roshen warehouse, which was hit by an enemy drone at night

20:07 30.09.2025
Ukrainian ice cream producer Three Bears aims to generate EUR 12–15 mln from its Polish business in 2025

Ukrainian ice cream producer Three Bears aims to generate EUR 12–15 mln from its Polish business in 2025

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian Parliament passes at first reading govt amendments to 2026 state budget to finance defense sector with 240 votes in favor

Bill on reforming simplified taxation system shall be submitted to Rada by Dec 2026 – agreement with EU

Bill on ratification of EU macro-financial aid agreement for Ukraine registered in parliament

Ukrainian Parliament passes public procurement law required under World Bank, EU tool

IMF mission, Ukrainian govt reps start week-long discussions on first review of EFF program

LATEST

Ukrainian Parliament passes at first reading govt amendments to 2026 state budget to finance defense sector with 240 votes in favor

Bill on reforming simplified taxation system shall be submitted to Rada by Dec 2026 – agreement with EU

Bill on ratification of EU macro-financial aid agreement for Ukraine registered in parliament

Volume of mortgage lending in Ukraine in March increased by 7.9% compared to Feb – NBU

Ukrnafta maintains production levels, increases light oil product sales by 49% in Q1 2026 – CEO

Interpipe continues to supply railway wheels for high-speed rail service between states of New York and New Jersey in USA

Ukraine considers no 'lightweight’ or alternative models of EU membership - Kachka

Ukrainian Parliament passes public procurement law required under World Bank, EU tool

Foreign Minister: Ukraine plans to exceed prewar trade turnover with Africa of $6.7 bln, to open new diplomatic missions

IMF mission, Ukrainian govt reps start week-long discussions on first review of EFF program

AD
AD