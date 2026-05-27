Volume of mortgage lending in Ukraine in March increased by 7.9% compared to Feb – NBU

In March 2026, Ukrainian banks issued 808 mortgage loans worth UAH 1.51 billion, which is 7.9% more than in February, when 701 loans worth UAH 1.39 billion were issued, according to the results of a monthly survey by the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

"The quality of the mortgage portfolio is good: the share of non-performing loans is only 13%," the regulator commented on the results on the Telegram channel.

At the same time, the volume of loans issued increased by 87.5% compared to March 2025.

According to the National Bank, of the 38 banks surveyed, which together account for over 95% of the gross mortgage portfolio, 14 issued new loans in March. Most of these transactions were in the primary housing market: 494 in March for UAH 932.4 million, compared to 386 in February for UAH 766.6 million.

On the secondary housing market, 314 transactions worth UAH 572.7 million were concluded, while in February there were 315 transactions worth UAH 627.7 million.

The weighted average effective rate on the primary market in March 2026 increased to 8.37% per annum (8.25% in February 2025), and on the secondary market to 10.48% (9.46%).

Survey data show that the largest number of loans issued in March were in Kyiv and Kyiv region: 441 for UAH 873 million (58.0% of the total). Lviv region followed with 43 loans for UAH 92 million, Vinnytsia region with 35 for UAH 69 million, and Volyn region with 32 for UAH 57 million.

As reported, on May 5, the Financial Stability Council approved an updated Mortgage Lending Development Strategy.

The document provides for risk reduction, improved government support for mortgages, protection of creditors' rights, development of construction financing instruments, and improved access to information on real estate prices.