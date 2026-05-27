Interpipe continues to supply railway wheels for high-speed rail service between states of New York and New Jersey in USA

Ukrainian industrial company Interpipe continues to supply wheels for passenger rail cars on trains connecting the states of New York and New Jersey in the United States.

"Interpipe's railway project portfolio includes a significant portion of supplies for passenger trains, particularly for high-speed urban and commuter rail services. High-speed transit in North America is a prime example – for over seven years, the company has been a regular supplier of wheels for PATH trains in the United States," the company said.

It is also noted that PATH is a high-speed rail system that connects downtown New York City with four surrounding cities and is one of the most convenient ways to cross the Hudson River. The total length of this service's lines is 22 kilometers—a third of the length of the Kyiv Metro. However, the service is extremely popular: PATH trains carry over 220,000 local residents and tourists daily.

It is also noted that Interpipe regularly supplies this service with 711 mm diameter railway wheels meeting the American AAR M107/M108 standard. These wheels are equipped with noise-absorbing rings to ensure the trains do not exceed the permitted noise level in urban environments.

"Over the years, we have proven our reliability as a partner, providing consistent supplies to this client. Today, as we shift our focus to the passenger segment, our experience supplying PATH confirms our expertise in this area. We hope to strengthen our market position in the coming years," noted Oleh Vodolazhsky, Lead Sales Manager for Rail Products in the Americas and Asia.

Interpipe is a Ukrainian industrial company producing steel pipes and railway products. Its products are supplied to more than 50 countries through a network of sales offices located in key markets in the Middle East, North America, and Europe.

The company's structure includes six industrial assets: Interpipe Nyzhniodniprovsky Tube Rolling Plant (NTRP), Interpipe Novomoskovsk Pipe Plant (NMPP), Interpipe Niko Tube, Dnipropetrovsk Vtormet, the Dniprosteel electric steelmaking complex under the Interpipe Steel brand, and the Interpipe Roman pipe plant in Romania.

The company employs about 9,500 people.

The ultimate owner of Interpipe Limited is Ukrainian businessman and philanthropist Victor Pinchuk and members of his family.