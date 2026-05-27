Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:13 27.05.2026

Ukraine considers no 'lightweight’ or alternative models of EU membership - Kachka

2 min read
Ukraine considers no 'lightweight’ or alternative models of EU membership - Kachka
Photo: Facebook @taras.kachka

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka says Ukraine does not consider any "lightweight" or alternative membership models as a substitute for full integration into the European Union, the Deputy Prime Minister's Office said.

"Any alternatives to full EU membership are unacceptable for Ukraine. We stand for fast, merit-based, full accession to the European Union in accordance with Article 49 of the EU Treaty. Gradual integration into the EU internal market is extremely important for us, as Ukrainian businesses seek to operate on the same terms as businesses of member states. But no intermediate formats should distract attention or resources from the main goal — Ukraine's full EU membership," the Office quoted Kachka as saying in an interview with Euronews.

He had previously said that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's letter on the idea of Ukraine's "associate membership" in the EU emphasizes Ukraine's full EU membership and calls for the immediate and urgent opening of all negotiating clusters. Kachka also stressed that the main risk of potential alternatives being discussed had been eliminated.

As reported, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz wrote to EU leaders proposing that Ukraine be granted a new special status as an "associate member" of the bloc, under which it would not initially receive full membership or voting rights but would be more closely integrated into EU institutions. Merz justified the initiative by Ukraine's special position as a country at war and significant progress in accession talks. The proposal also aims to facilitate peace talks initiated by U.S. President Donald Trump, including through a political commitment by member states to extend the EU's mutual assistance clause to Ukraine.

Specifically, Merz proposes granting Ukraine the right to invoke Article 42.7 on mutual assistance and defense to provide broad security guarantees, gradual integration into the EU budget, a seat on the EU Court as an "assistant rapporteur," participation with voting rights in meetings of the EU Council and European Council, and non-voting participation in the European Commission and European Parliament. He recommends providing for a reduction of membership if Ukraine regresses in the accession process or in "fundamental EU values."

Similarly, he said, Western Balkan countries and Moldova should receive further accession signals, though unlike Ukraine, Merz proposes developing separate fast-track accession plans for those countries.

The European Commission received Merz's proposals and said Ukraine's EU accession is fundamentally linked to the security of the bloc.

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