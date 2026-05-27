Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
11:12 27.05.2026

Foreign Minister: Ukraine plans to exceed prewar trade turnover with Africa of $6.7 bln, to open new diplomatic missions

3 min read
Foreign Minister: Ukraine plans to exceed prewar trade turnover with Africa of $6.7 bln, to open new diplomatic missions
Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Ukraine is expanding its diplomatic and economic presence in Africa and views the continent as an equal partner rather than an object of aid, offering cooperation in three areas: food security, defense technologies, and digitalization of public services, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said.

"Ukraine does not see Africa as an object of assistance but as an equal, strong actor in global politics. We are entering the continent as a provider and partner of ready, high‑tech solutions. Africa values strength, technology, and real presence, and that is precisely what we aim to deliver. Mutual benefit must be at the center of our relations in all spheres," the foreign minister said at the forum Ukraine‑Africa: Past, Present and Future of Relations in Kyiv on Tuesday.

According to him, in recent years eight new embassies have been opened on the continent, bringing the total number of diplomatic missions to 18. Plans also include opening an embassy in Zambia and a consulate general in Cape Town.

In addition, Sybiha outlined a clear strategic framework: "Ukraine is a strategic partner for Africa‑2063 sustainable development," which is being filled with concrete economic content through the concept of "three pillars."

As the Foreign Ministry press service noted, the first pillar is that Ukraine is transforming its role from a simple exporter of grain into an architect and guarantor of food security. Ukraine is ready to share modern agricultural technologies, participate in modernization of port and railway infrastructure, construction of modern highways, and systems of sustainable energy supply.

The second pillar is that Ukraine possesses unique experience in countering modern threats, gained in real combat conditions, and is prepared to share expertise on the use and neutralization of drones, electronic warfare systems, and strengthening cybersecurity.

"Together with partners we are initiating the creation of a regional cyber‑alliance and, jointly with European colleagues, a center for monitoring Russian influence and combating disinformation. We must cleanse the information space of the aggressor’s manipulations," Sybiha said.

The third pillar is that Ukraine proposes exporting ready solutions for digitalization of public services based on the Diia platform and is purposefully consolidating Ukrainian universities to jointly train personnel.

The foreign minister also said that relying exclusively on the resources of others means becoming dependent. That is why the Ukrainian side is ready to make a concrete contribution to strengthening the self‑sufficiency of African states.

"Africa is not about charity or humanitarian subsidies. It is about strategic, mutually beneficial pragmatism on equal terms. Ukraine is entering this market as a strong, reliable, and high‑tech partner. Together we are capable of building an entirely new space of security and development," he said.

Tags: #africa #trade #diplomatic

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