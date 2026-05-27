Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
10:01 27.05.2026

IMF mission arrives in Kyiv for first EFF review, Article IV consultation

3 min read
IMF mission arrives in Kyiv for first EFF review, Article IV consultation

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission for the first review of the four‑year Extended Fund Facility (EFF) worth $8.1 billion has arrived in Kyiv and begun work, IMF Resident Representative in Ukraine Priscilla Toffano said on Wednesday.

"An IMF mission, led by Gavin Gray, starts meetings today with the Ukrainian authorities and other stakeholders in the context of the first review of the EFF program and the 2026 Article IV consultation," her statement read.

"Discussions will cover macroeconomic policies and key structural reforms," Toffano added.

As reported, under the new program Ukraine undertook commitments to adopt legislation introducing VAT for simplified taxpayers and on imported parcels valued below EUR 150 by the end of March. Regarding the first measure, Ukrainian officials said in mid-April that an agreement had been reached with the Fund to postpone its implementation by one year, while the Verkhovna Rada rejected the parcels bill on May 26, the day before the mission’s arrival.

In addition, the EFF program approved at the end of February this year currently includes a structural benchmark for adoption of draft law No. 15111‑d on automatic exchange of income information on digital platforms. A vote on the bill in second reading is expected this week.

Asked by journalists whether the Ukrainian side would try to negotiate a deferral of the obligation to adopt the law on taxation of imported parcels, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko replied: "We will do everything possible, depending on the situation."

He added that during the mission’s visit the issue of amending the budget will also be discussed, including increasing payments to servicemen, but reaching agreement on this matter will be considerably easier.

The new $8.1 billion EFF for Ukraine, introduced due to the protracted war, replaced the previous four-year $15.6 billion program launched in March 2023, under which nine disbursements totaling $10.6 billion were received. The first disbursement of the new program, amounting to SDR 1.11 billion ($1.5 billion), was credited to Ukraine’s state budget in early March this year. Three reviews are scheduled for this year – in early June, September, and December, and if successful Ukraine will be able to receive two tranches of SDR 0.50 billion each (about $0.72 billion), as well as another SDR 0.70 billion (about $1.01 billion).

Overall, the new program envisages a total volume of external financing for Ukraine with participation of international partners of $136.5 billion under the baseline scenario and $146.3 billion under the adverse scenario.

Tags: #mission #imf #eff

MORE ABOUT

16:16 22.05.2026
IMF mission for first review of new Extended Fund Facility expected in Kyiv on May 27

IMF mission for first review of new Extended Fund Facility expected in Kyiv on May 27

09:55 01.05.2026
IAEA mission to assess condition of Ukraine's electrical substations for seventh time

IAEA mission to assess condition of Ukraine's electrical substations for seventh time

17:23 28.04.2026
Ukrainian govt, IMF plan to postpone discussion on VAT for sole proprietors for one year – media

Ukrainian govt, IMF plan to postpone discussion on VAT for sole proprietors for one year – media

10:48 20.04.2026
Ukraine, IMF discuss alternatives to VAT for sole proprietors to fill 2027 budget

Ukraine, IMF discuss alternatives to VAT for sole proprietors to fill 2027 budget

18:08 17.04.2026
Ukraine's debt sustainability: higher revenues, lower spending, external financing, restructuring – IMF

Ukraine's debt sustainability: higher revenues, lower spending, external financing, restructuring – IMF

10:49 17.04.2026
Svyrydenko: Ukraine and IMF agree to maintain flexibility in implementing structural benchmarks in context of war

Svyrydenko: Ukraine and IMF agree to maintain flexibility in implementing structural benchmarks in context of war

20:50 13.04.2026
Participants of IMF and WB spring meetings will again discuss support for Ukraine

Participants of IMF and WB spring meetings will again discuss support for Ukraine

16:26 07.04.2026
Rada extends military tax for 3 years after end of martial law

Rada extends military tax for 3 years after end of martial law

18:02 18.03.2026
Finance Ministry plans to agree with IMF in Kyiv on further steps of EFF program cooperation within week – minister

Finance Ministry plans to agree with IMF in Kyiv on further steps of EFF program cooperation within week – minister

12:18 18.03.2026
IMF delegation led by mission chief begins meetings in Kyiv on macroeconomic policy, reforms

IMF delegation led by mission chief begins meetings in Kyiv on macroeconomic policy, reforms

HOT NEWS

National Commission for Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities approves increase in Ukrenergo's transmission tariff to UAH 905.53/MWh, dispatch tariff to UAH 118.64/MWh

Cabinet raises threshold for reservation from 2.5 to 3 minimum wages, or UAH 25,940 per month – minister

Ukraine announces tender for 1.3 GW of new generating capacity – PM

Kazakh court allows forced recovery of $1.4 bln from Gazprom in favor of Naftogaz under intl arbitration ruling

Ukraine's GDP decline in first four months of 2026 narrowed to 0.2% - PM

LATEST

Foreign Minister: Ukraine plans to exceed prewar trade turnover with Africa of $6.7 bln, to open new diplomatic missions

National Commission for Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities approves increase in Ukrenergo's transmission tariff to UAH 905.53/MWh, dispatch tariff to UAH 118.64/MWh

NBU, EBRD, and Korn Ferry present self-assessment model for financial institutions working with veterans

Ukraine launches anti-dumping investigation into import of coated rolled products from Turkey, Vietnam, Korea, and India

Kazakh govt refuses to comply with court ruling on Naftogaz' lawsuit against Gazprom

Agricultural land prices could rise by 80-100% in three years - experts

Dragon Capital plans to increase assets under joint management with Amber to EUR 1.3 bln by late 2027

Cabinet raises threshold for reservation from 2.5 to 3 minimum wages, or UAH 25,940 per month – minister

Supervisory Board of Sense Bank to be joined by former Oschadbank supervisory board member Weinstein

PrivatBank increases share of agricultural lending market to 10.4%

AD
AD