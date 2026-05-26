National Commission for Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities approves increase in Ukrenergo's transmission tariff to UAH 905.53/MWh, dispatch tariff to UAH 118.64/MWh

The National Commission for Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities proposes setting the tariff for NPC Ukrenergo's electricity transmission at UAH 903.53/MWh (excluding VAT) from July 1, 2026, which is 21.62% higher than the current tariff.

The regulator's draft resolution was approved at its meeting on Tuesday, which was broadcast online.

According to the draft, which is still subject to final adoption after discussions, the electricity transmission tariff for green electrometallurgy enterprises is proposed at 535.97 UAH/MWh – an increase of 42%.

It is noted that the updated tariff component for Ukrenergo's special obligations to pay for electricity from alternative sources is UAH 367.56/MWh.

The dispatch tariff is proposed to increase by 7.83% to UAH 118.64/MWh.