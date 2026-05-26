Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
12:25 26.05.2026

Ukraine launches anti-dumping investigation into import of coated rolled products from Turkey, Vietnam, Korea, and India

3 min read
Ukraine launches anti-dumping investigation into import of coated rolled products from Turkey, Vietnam, Korea, and India

The Interdepartmental Commission on International Trade (ICIT) has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into the import of coated carbon steel products into Ukraine originating from the Republic of Turkey, the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, the Republic of Korea and the Republic of India.

According to a report in the Uriadovy Kurier ezine, the commission's decision of May 22, 2026, No. AD-603/2026/441-01, comes into force on the day of publication of this report, that is, on May 26 of this year.

The ICIT's information notes that the decision was made after reviewing the relevant complaint from Modul-Ukraine LLC and Polistil LLC, as well as the report and conclusions of the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine on the results of the anti-dumping procedure.

Following its review, the commission determined that the complaint provided sufficient substantiated evidence to conclude that it was filed by a legitimate domestic manufacturer. The complaint also provided sufficient substantiated evidence to conclude that the import of coated carbon steel products originating in the Republic of Turkey, the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, the Republic of Korea, and the Republic of India into Ukraine may have been carried out at dumping prices, while the dumping margin cannot be considered minimal, and the import volumes cannot be considered insignificant within the meaning of the law.

In addition, the complaint provides sufficient substantiated evidence that the import of rolled carbon steel with a coating originating from the above-mentioned countries into Ukraine was carried out in such volumes and under such conditions that it could cause harm to the national producer and will threaten to cause significant harm to the national producer in the future.

Specifically, according to the complaint materials, during the study period (2022-2024), imports of goods originating from the aforementioned countries into Ukraine were characterized by significant volumes and high growth rates, both in absolute terms (4.5-fold increase) and relative to production (2-fold increase) and consumption (2.5-fold increase) of similar goods in Ukraine. Average weighted prices for imported goods from these countries into Ukraine showed a downward trend beginning in 2023. They were significantly lower than the average price of similar goods from the Ukrainian manufacturers-complainants, preventing price increases for similar goods on the domestic market, which would have occurred had dumping imports not occurred.

An analysis of the dynamics of the main indicators of the financial and economic activity of applicants showed an improvement in most indicators, however, the level of profitability remained low and continued to decline.

Tags: #anti_dumping #steel

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