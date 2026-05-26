Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
10:06 26.05.2026

Kazakh govt refuses to comply with court ruling on Naftogaz' lawsuit against Gazprom

1 min read

The Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) court's decision to forcibly recover $1.4 billion from Russia's Gazprom in favor of Naftogaz Ukrainy will not be enforced in Kazakhstan, the republic's Justice Minister, Yerlan Sarsembayev, stated in an interview with the zakon.kz portal.

"The Republic of Kazakhstan will not become a transit platform for the enforcement of decisions that have no legal connection to it. The Republic's legal mechanisms do not provide for the consideration of disputes outside its jurisdiction, and therefore the AIFC Court decision in question will not be enforced in Kazakhstan," he said.

He noted that the court order was issued unilaterally. "This is not a final decision; it is for informational purposes only and has not yet entered into legal force. The defendant has the right to appeal the ruling within 14 days of its issuance," he added.

As Sarsembayev noted, the case lacks "the key elements of a jurisdictional connection with the AIFC": Gazprom is not a participant in the AIFC; the disputed agreement was not concluded at the AIFC; the dispute is not governed by AIFC law; and the parties did not enter into an agreement to refer recognition and enforcement issues to the AIFC court.

Tags: #kazakhstan #gazprom #naftogaz_ukrainy

MORE ABOUT

19:36 20.05.2026
Kazakh court allows forced recovery of $1.4 bln from Gazprom in favor of Naftogaz under intl arbitration ruling

Kazakh court allows forced recovery of $1.4 bln from Gazprom in favor of Naftogaz under intl arbitration ruling

10:40 13.03.2026
Naftogaz claims final victory in its $1.4 bln lawsuit against Gazprom in Swiss Supreme Court

Naftogaz claims final victory in its $1.4 bln lawsuit against Gazprom in Swiss Supreme Court

13:48 18.11.2025
Cabinet announces competition for new Naftogaz supervisory board members – Svyrydenko

Cabinet announces competition for new Naftogaz supervisory board members – Svyrydenko

11:56 28.10.2025
Ukraine needs extra $1.9 bln for gas imports, much of it already secured – Naftogaz head

Ukraine needs extra $1.9 bln for gas imports, much of it already secured – Naftogaz head

11:27 28.10.2025
Over 4 bcm of gas needed for stable autumn-winter season – Naftogaz head

Over 4 bcm of gas needed for stable autumn-winter season – Naftogaz head

11:03 28.10.2025
On Tues night, Russia launches seventh attack on Ukrainian gas facilities, damaging Poltava region infrastructure – head of Naftogaz

On Tues night, Russia launches seventh attack on Ukrainian gas facilities, damaging Poltava region infrastructure – head of Naftogaz

10:57 24.09.2025
SBU drones hit Gazprom Naftohim Salavat for second time in a week - source

SBU drones hit Gazprom Naftohim Salavat for second time in a week - source

12:02 06.09.2025
Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Kazakhstan discuss renewal of relations between two countries

Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Kazakhstan discuss renewal of relations between two countries

20:01 18.08.2025
Kazakhstan supplies 1.1 mln tonnes of oil to Germany in 7M - KMG

Kazakhstan supplies 1.1 mln tonnes of oil to Germany in 7M - KMG

11:56 13.08.2025
Naftogaz signs EUR 500 mln EBRD loan backed by EU guarantee for gas purchases

Naftogaz signs EUR 500 mln EBRD loan backed by EU guarantee for gas purchases

HOT NEWS

National Commission for Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities approves increase in Ukrenergo's transmission tariff to UAH 905.53/MWh, dispatch tariff to UAH 118.64/MWh

Cabinet raises threshold for reservation from 2.5 to 3 minimum wages, or UAH 25,940 per month – minister

Ukraine announces tender for 1.3 GW of new generating capacity – PM

Kazakh court allows forced recovery of $1.4 bln from Gazprom in favor of Naftogaz under intl arbitration ruling

Ukraine's GDP decline in first four months of 2026 narrowed to 0.2% - PM

LATEST

National Commission for Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities approves increase in Ukrenergo's transmission tariff to UAH 905.53/MWh, dispatch tariff to UAH 118.64/MWh

NBU, EBRD, and Korn Ferry present self-assessment model for financial institutions working with veterans

Ukraine launches anti-dumping investigation into import of coated rolled products from Turkey, Vietnam, Korea, and India

Agricultural land prices could rise by 80-100% in three years - experts

Dragon Capital plans to increase assets under joint management with Amber to EUR 1.3 bln by late 2027

Cabinet raises threshold for reservation from 2.5 to 3 minimum wages, or UAH 25,940 per month – minister

Supervisory Board of Sense Bank to be joined by former Oschadbank supervisory board member Weinstein

PrivatBank increases share of agricultural lending market to 10.4%

Ukrainian govt approves creation of Khust industrial park in Zakarpattia region initiated by Friendly WindTechnology

Вільні залишки місцевих бюджетів спрямують на закупівлю альтернативних енергоджерел для комунальних закладів – Свириденко

AD
AD