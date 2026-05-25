Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:37 25.05.2026

Agricultural land prices could rise by 80-100% in three years - experts

2 min read
Agricultural land prices could rise by 80-100% in three years - experts

Agricultural land, which has appreciated by 76% since the market opened in July 2021, could rise in price by up to 80% in dollar terms over the next three years.

This opinion was expressed by Oleksandr Chorny, co-founder of the land investment service Zeminvest, and Sehiy Kramarenko, an expert on land investments and the author of the Hruntovno - Land Investment Fund project, during a panel discussion at the Invest Talk Summit 2026 conference in Kyiv, organized by the Ministry of Finance resource.

At the host's request, Chorny predicted that the price of one hectare of a two- to three-hectare field in the "corn belt" of Cherkasy region with a lease agreement of up to three years could increase from the current $3,000 +/- 0,200-0,300closer to $6,000.

According to Kramarenko, he would now buy this land "without haggling" for $3,500-3,700 per hectare and would not sell it in three years for less than $6,200-6,500.

"Over the past four years, since the land market opened, much of which coincided with the war, land has proven to be perhaps the most promising asset in Ukraine in terms of financing. Unlike 2021, when no one understood how it would work, the market has crystallized and continues to favor the buyer. That is, there are still more people willing to buy a quality asset than those willing to sell it, and this trend will likely continue," Chorny emphasized.

The co-founder of the land investment service Zeminvest also noted that land prices are currently rising faster than rental prices, but the latter will certainly continue to rise.

"If two years ago, investment in agricultural land was at 7-8%, today you can buy at 4-5% and even 3%, with the understanding that rent will gradually increase over the next two years," Chorny believes.

He believes that while rental rates are currently at 3-5%, they will double within 10 years, reaching 5-8%.

Tags: #land #market #agro

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