Cabinet raises threshold for reservation from 2.5 to 3 minimum wages, or UAH 25,940 per month – minister

Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy/

Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Oleksiy Soboliev has reported a government decision to change the rules for reserving conscripts at critically important enterprises, one of which provides for raising the average salary at an enterprise to almost UAH 26,000.

According to him, the changes consist of three main components.

"The first is an increase in the requirements for the average salary level. To confirm the status of a critically important enterprise and reserve an employee, the salary must be at least three minimum wages, which is currently UAH 25,941, almost UAH 26,000. But this change does not apply to frontline territories, for which the requirement remains at the current level, UAH 21,600," Soboliev said on the national telethon on Friday.