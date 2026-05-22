Supervisory Board of Sense Bank to be joined by former Oschadbank supervisory board member Weinstein

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Michael Weinstein as an independent member of the Supervisory Board of the state-owned Sense Bank. From 2019 to 2023, he served as an independent member of the Supervisory Board of Oschadbank.

According to a statement from the bank in the disclosure system of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission (NSSMC), the relevant decision was adopted by the government under an order dated May 20, 2026. Weinstein will take up his position after approval by the National Bank of Ukraine.

His term on the Sense Bank Supervisory Board is set to last until the expiration of the current board's mandate on October 3, 2028.

In recent years, Weinstein has also worked in financial institutions in Kazakhstan and the Netherlands.

Since 2019, he has been a member of the advisory committee of limited partners of the Kazakhstan Capital Restructuring Fund (the Netherlands). In 2023–2024, Weinstein served as an independent member of the Board of Directors of JSC Microfinance Organization OnlineKazFinance (Solva, Kazakhstan). From 2019 to 2023, he was an independent director of the Export Credit Agency of Kazakhstan, and from 2019 to 2022 he was an independent member of the Board of Directors of JSC National Managing Holding KazAgro (Kazakhstan).

As previously reported, in early May the Temporary Investigative Commission of the Verkhovna Rada on economic security appealed to the Prime Minister, the Head of the National Bank, and the Minister of Finance, requesting an investigation into possible external influence on the governance bodies of Sense Bank.

The commission also requested that, for the duration of the investigation, Supervisory Board Chairman Mykola Hladyschenko and CEO Oleksiy Stupak be suspended.

Following this, on May 6, Hladyschenko recused himself from performing the duties of Supervisory Board Chairman pending clarification of the circumstances, and those duties were assigned to independent board member Petro Novak.

Sense Bank was nationalized in 2023. According to the National Bank, as of April 1, 2025, it ranked 9th among 58 banks in Ukraine with assets of UAH 159.22 billion.