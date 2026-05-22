PrivatBank increases share of agricultural lending market to 10.4%

State-owned PrivatBank increased its loan portfolio for farmers and agricultural companies by 80% from January 2025 to March 2026, to UAH 19.7 billion, enabling its share of the agricultural lending market to rise to 10.4%, said Yevhen Zaigraiev, board member for corporate business and SMEs.

He said that 65% of loans in the agricultural sector segment are investment loans.

According to the data he provided based on first-quarter results this year, the agricultural business ranked first in the bank's total loan portfolio with a 30% share, followed by wholesale and retail trade with 26%, manufacturing industry with 18%, and the energy sector with 15%.

The main banking instruments currently available for agricultural producers are leasing and loans for fixed assets, working capital loans, and partnership programs for the purchase of agricultural machinery, crop protection products, and fuel, Zaigraiev specified.

PrivatBank is Ukraine's largest bank. According to National Bank data, the financial institution's total assets as of March 1, 2026 amounted to UAH 963.77 billion, or 23.0% of the total banking system assets.

In the first quarter of 2026, PrivatBank increased net interest income by 21%, to UAH 22.3 billion, but reduced net fee and commission income by 5%, to UAH 6.3 billion. Its profit before tax rose by 16%, to UAH 25.9 billion, while net profit amounted to UAH 12.8 billion, which was 24.3% lower than in the first quarter of last year, when the corporate income tax rate was 25% compared with the 50% rate introduced from 2026.