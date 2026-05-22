Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:05 22.05.2026

Ukrainian govt approves creation of Khust industrial park in Zakarpattia region initiated by Friendly WindTechnology

2 min read

 Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers has decided to include the Khust Industrial Park (Zakarpattia region), initiated by wind energy equipment manufacturer Friendly WindTechnology (Perechyn, Zakarpattia region), in the Register of Industrial Parks.

According to the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture, total investment in the construction of infrastructure for the park, which covers more than 18 hectares, will exceed UAH 1.2 billion.

The project is expected to create 538 new jobs.

The park's concept envisages the development of electrical equipment manufacturing, cable production, electrical installation devices, as well as technologies for alternative energy. The park will operate in accordance with the principles of the circular economy and environmentally friendly manufacturing using modern production solutions.

The ministry noted that inclusion in the Register will allow the park's initiator and management company to use state incentives for the development of engineering and transport infrastructure, while participants will be able to benefit from incentives for industrial production, increasing the region's investment attractiveness and contributing to the development of an export-oriented economy.

Friendly WindTechnology is the only Ukrainian manufacturer of multi-megawatt-class wind energy equipment and has been operating since 2010. After the outbreak of the war in 2022, the plant was relocated from Kramatorsk to Perechyn, where the energy engineering-focused Friendly WindTechnology Industrial Park was registered in August 2023.

According to the Ministry of Economy, there are currently 117 facilities in the Register of Industrial Parks. As of the end of 2025, 37 industrial enterprises had either been built or were under construction within industrial parks.

Tags: #khust #industrial_park

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