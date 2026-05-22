Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
18:55 22.05.2026

Ukraine cuts steel production by 25% in April, ranks 25th in Worldsteel ranking

3 min read
Ukraine cuts steel production by 25% in April, ranks 25th in Worldsteel ranking

Ukraine’s metallurgical enterprises reduced steel production in April 2026 by 25.3% compared with the same period in 2025, to 517,000 tonnes from 692,000 tonnes, and by 26.3% compared with the previous month, when 702,000 tonnes were produced.

Ukraine ranked 25th among 69 countries in the global steel producer ranking compiled by the World Steel Association (Worldsteel).

According to Worldsteel data, steel production increased in April 2026 compared with April 2025 in half of the top ten countries, except for China and Russia.

The top ten steel-producing countries in April were as follows: China – 83.630 million tonnes (-2.8% compared with April 2025), India – 13.829 million tonnes (+3.9%), the United States – 7.160 million tonnes (+9.4%), Japan – 6.620 million tonnes (+0.3%), South Korea – 5.245 million tonnes (+4.8%), Russia – 5.020 million tonnes (-12.4%), Türkiye – 3.291 million tonnes (+9.4%), Germany – 3.233 million tonnes (+9.5%), Brazil – 2.720 million tonnes (+2.8%), and Vietnam – 2.130 million tonnes (+4%).

Overall, global steel production in April this year decreased by 1.9% year-on-year, to 153.449 million tonnes.

Based on the results of the first four months of this year, the top ten steel-producing countries were as follows: China – 331.120 million tonnes (-4.1% compared with January-April 2025), India – 58.681 million tonnes (+9.4%), the United States – 28.140 million tonnes (+6.6%), Japan – 26.670 million tonnes (-1.2%), South Korea – 21.041 million tonnes (+2.5%), Russia – 20.570 million tonnes (-12%), Türkiye – 13.037 million tonnes (+6.3%), Germany – 12.493 million tonnes (+9.1%), Brazil – 10.793 million tonnes (-1.6%), and Vietnam – 8.520 million tonnes (+8.4%).

Iran posted the largest decline among all countries, reducing production in April by 45.7%, to 1.8 million tonnes.

Ukraine’s metallurgical enterprises reduced steel production in January-April 2026 by 7.4% compared with the same period in 2025, to 2.246 million tonnes from 2.425 million tonnes, placing the country 24th in the ranking.

Overall, global steel production in January-April 2026 decreased by 2% year-on-year, to 613.323 million tonnes.

As reported, the top ten steel-producing countries in 2025 were as follows: China (960.810 million tonnes, -4.4%), India (164.887 million tonnes, +10.4%), the United States (81.951 million tonnes, +3.1%), Japan (80.679 million tonnes, -4%), Russia (67.820 million tonnes, -4.5%), South Korea (61.882 million tonnes, -2.8%), Türkiye (38.118 million tonnes, +3.3%), Germany (34.090 million tonnes, -8.6%), Brazil (33.347 million tonnes, -1.6%), and Iran (31.8 million tonnes, +1.4%).

In total, 70 countries produced 1.804 billion tonnes of steel in 2025, which was 2% less than in 2024.

At the same time, Ukraine produced 7.409 million tonnes of steel in all of 2025, which was 2.2% less than the 2024 volume of 7.575 million tonnes. Based on the year’s results, the country ranked 21st.

Tags: #steel #worldsteel

MORE ABOUT

10:47 14.10.2025
Global demand for steel in 2025 to remain at 2024 level, to grow by 1.3% in 2026 – updated Worldsteel forecast

Global demand for steel in 2025 to remain at 2024 level, to grow by 1.3% in 2026 – updated Worldsteel forecast

21:03 08.05.2025
New ship of Dutch Navy made of pre-war Mariupol steel of Metinvest

New ship of Dutch Navy made of pre-war Mariupol steel of Metinvest

20:52 11.04.2025
Return of Trump's 25% steel tariff hurts Interpipe, U.S. clients amid pipe shortage

Return of Trump's 25% steel tariff hurts Interpipe, U.S. clients amid pipe shortage

17:55 11.02.2025
U.S. tariffs on Ukrainian steel to impact industry already hurt by Russian aggression – Ukrainian minister

U.S. tariffs on Ukrainian steel to impact industry already hurt by Russian aggression – Ukrainian minister

19:16 13.06.2024
Shurma: We to unlock financing for renewable energy, green steel metallurgy projects

Shurma: We to unlock financing for renewable energy, green steel metallurgy projects

19:45 13.05.2024
ArcelorMittal Krivyi Rih launches blast furnace No. 6 in April after major overhaul; increases steel, rolled products manufacturing almost doubled by April 2023

ArcelorMittal Krivyi Rih launches blast furnace No. 6 in April after major overhaul; increases steel, rolled products manufacturing almost doubled by April 2023

19:31 08.03.2024
Ukraine increases rolled steel production by half in Jan-Feb

Ukraine increases rolled steel production by half in Jan-Feb

20:18 04.08.2023
Yaroslavsky's Dniprovsky Metallurgical Plant cuts output of rolled products by 3.3% in July compared to June, coke by 8.7%

Yaroslavsky's Dniprovsky Metallurgical Plant cuts output of rolled products by 3.3% in July compared to June, coke by 8.7%

20:32 25.07.2023
Ukraine increases steel production by almost half in June 2023 y-o-y, taking 25th place in Worldsteel rating

Ukraine increases steel production by almost half in June 2023 y-o-y, taking 25th place in Worldsteel rating

19:39 24.03.2023
Zaporizhstal confirms compliance of hot-rolled and cold-rolled steel with European standards

Zaporizhstal confirms compliance of hot-rolled and cold-rolled steel with European standards

HOT NEWS

Cabinet raises threshold for reservation from 2.5 to 3 minimum wages, or UAH 25,940 per month – minister

Ukraine announces tender for 1.3 GW of new generating capacity – PM

Kazakh court allows forced recovery of $1.4 bln from Gazprom in favor of Naftogaz under intl arbitration ruling

Ukraine's GDP decline in first four months of 2026 narrowed to 0.2% - PM

IMF announces mission to Ukraine to review first EFF program, discusses reducing shadow economy to 45% of GDP

LATEST

Cabinet raises threshold for reservation from 2.5 to 3 minimum wages, or UAH 25,940 per month – minister

Supervisory Board of Sense Bank to be joined by former Oschadbank supervisory board member Weinstein

PrivatBank increases share of agricultural lending market to 10.4%

Ukrainian govt approves creation of Khust industrial park in Zakarpattia region initiated by Friendly WindTechnology

Вільні залишки місцевих бюджетів спрямують на закупівлю альтернативних енергоджерел для комунальних закладів – Свириденко

Finance Ministry expects first USL Loan disbursement from EU in June

Ukraine announces tender for 1.3 GW of new generating capacity – PM

IMF mission for first review of new Extended Fund Facility expected in Kyiv on May 27

Auchan chain closes its hypermarket on Kyiv's Ring Road

High risk that bill on taxing parcels under EUR 150 will fail – Marchenko

AD
AD