Ukraine cuts steel production by 25% in April, ranks 25th in Worldsteel ranking

Ukraine’s metallurgical enterprises reduced steel production in April 2026 by 25.3% compared with the same period in 2025, to 517,000 tonnes from 692,000 tonnes, and by 26.3% compared with the previous month, when 702,000 tonnes were produced.

Ukraine ranked 25th among 69 countries in the global steel producer ranking compiled by the World Steel Association (Worldsteel).

According to Worldsteel data, steel production increased in April 2026 compared with April 2025 in half of the top ten countries, except for China and Russia.

The top ten steel-producing countries in April were as follows: China – 83.630 million tonnes (-2.8% compared with April 2025), India – 13.829 million tonnes (+3.9%), the United States – 7.160 million tonnes (+9.4%), Japan – 6.620 million tonnes (+0.3%), South Korea – 5.245 million tonnes (+4.8%), Russia – 5.020 million tonnes (-12.4%), Türkiye – 3.291 million tonnes (+9.4%), Germany – 3.233 million tonnes (+9.5%), Brazil – 2.720 million tonnes (+2.8%), and Vietnam – 2.130 million tonnes (+4%).

Overall, global steel production in April this year decreased by 1.9% year-on-year, to 153.449 million tonnes.

Based on the results of the first four months of this year, the top ten steel-producing countries were as follows: China – 331.120 million tonnes (-4.1% compared with January-April 2025), India – 58.681 million tonnes (+9.4%), the United States – 28.140 million tonnes (+6.6%), Japan – 26.670 million tonnes (-1.2%), South Korea – 21.041 million tonnes (+2.5%), Russia – 20.570 million tonnes (-12%), Türkiye – 13.037 million tonnes (+6.3%), Germany – 12.493 million tonnes (+9.1%), Brazil – 10.793 million tonnes (-1.6%), and Vietnam – 8.520 million tonnes (+8.4%).

Iran posted the largest decline among all countries, reducing production in April by 45.7%, to 1.8 million tonnes.

Ukraine’s metallurgical enterprises reduced steel production in January-April 2026 by 7.4% compared with the same period in 2025, to 2.246 million tonnes from 2.425 million tonnes, placing the country 24th in the ranking.

Overall, global steel production in January-April 2026 decreased by 2% year-on-year, to 613.323 million tonnes.

As reported, the top ten steel-producing countries in 2025 were as follows: China (960.810 million tonnes, -4.4%), India (164.887 million tonnes, +10.4%), the United States (81.951 million tonnes, +3.1%), Japan (80.679 million tonnes, -4%), Russia (67.820 million tonnes, -4.5%), South Korea (61.882 million tonnes, -2.8%), Türkiye (38.118 million tonnes, +3.3%), Germany (34.090 million tonnes, -8.6%), Brazil (33.347 million tonnes, -1.6%), and Iran (31.8 million tonnes, +1.4%).

In total, 70 countries produced 1.804 billion tonnes of steel in 2025, which was 2% less than in 2024.

At the same time, Ukraine produced 7.409 million tonnes of steel in all of 2025, which was 2.2% less than the 2024 volume of 7.575 million tonnes. Based on the year’s results, the country ranked 21st.