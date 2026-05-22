Ukraine announces tender for 1.3 GW of new generating capacity – PM

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

The government has approved a decision to hold a tender for the construction of more than 1.3 GW of new generating capacity under the Resilience Plans and has determined the terms for conducting it, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said.

According to her Telegram post on Friday, Kyiv and Cherkasy regions will receive a quota of 250 MW, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Poltava regions – 872 MW, while Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa regions will receive 100 MW each.

"The goal of the tender is to strengthen the resilience of the power system and cover the capacity deficit following Russian attacks on energy infrastructure. New capacities will be built in the regions where the need is greatest," Svyrydenko commented.

She said that tender proposals may be submitted within three months after the Ministry of Energy officially announces the tender.

According to her, an incentive mechanism has been introduced for participants: payment for the service of ensuring the development of generating capacity will amount to up to EUR 0.2792 per 1 kWh for five years after the facility is commissioned.

The prime minister specified that the maximum period for commissioning new capacities is up to 20 months. Requirements for the engineering protection of energy facilities have also been established.

"We continue to systematically expand distributed and reserve generation as part of preparations for the next heating season and new energy challenges," Svyrydenko said.