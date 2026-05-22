Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
13:09 22.05.2026

KCSA explains fare hikes: expenses rise, passenger traffic drops

1 min read
KCSA explains fare hikes: expenses rise, passenger traffic drops

New public transport fares in the capital include costs for energy resources, fuel, rolling stock repairs, and competitive wages, the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) explains.

"The fare of UAH 30 is calculated based on the actual expenses of enterprises in 2025. Analysis of these costs shows a significant increase in individual indicators: labor costs and electricity payments for the capital’s metro rose by 61.7% and 66.9% respectively; Kyivpastrans expenses for fuel and lubricants increased by 74.8%, while repairs and technical maintenance of infrastructure and rolling stock rose by 63.3%," the report on the Telegram channel says.

At the same time, passenger traffic for municipal transport enterprises decreased by an average of 42% compared to 2018 figures, the administration notes.

Tags: #transport #fare

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