Nova Post expanding its service in Czech Republic, launching its own courier delivery service in five regions

Nova Post is introducing its own courier delivery service in the Czech Republic and is already available in Prague and Pilsen, South Moravian, Moravian-Silesian, and Karlovy Vary regions, the company announced on Friday.

According to a company release, Nova Post has introduced precise two-hour delivery windows with mandatory advance notification. This service is available 7 days a week.

The company explained that within city limits, a courier will pick up a parcel upon customer’s request within one to two hours or at a time convenient for them. Within the region, same-day pickup is available if a request is made before 10:00 a.m.

The parcel will be delivered within 24 hours to 16 cities in the Czech Republic, as well as to Bratislava, Milan, Warsaw, and Berlin. Delivery to Lviv will take two business days.

"Expanding our own courier delivery coverage is part of Nova Post’s strategic development in the Czech Republic. We strive to make our service as fast as possible and tailored to our customers’ daily needs," Andriy Artemenko, CEO of Nova Post in the Czech Republic, said in a press release.

According to him, if the pilot is successful, the company plans to expand the format across the country in June.

Nova Post also clarified that from now on, customers will no longer need to pack parcels for delivery from an address or through AlzaBox parcel terminals; couriers will be able to do the packing themselves.

"There’s also no need to label your shipments: simply indicate the parcel number in any way, or the courier will do it when you process it," the message reads.

You can also pay for the service online, in cash, or by bank card via a POS terminal when dropping off or picking up your parcel. When picking up at a parcel terminal, you can pay via the Nova Post mobile app.

As reported, last year the NOVA Group handled 522 million parcels, 29 million of which were in Europe. The group, currently ranked 30th globally by parcel volume among express and postal delivery companies, aims to enter the top 20 by 2030 and increase the number of parcels to 2 billion.

Vyacheslav Klymov, co-owner of Nova Poshta LLC, the leading express delivery service, noted at the "Dialogues with NV" dedicated to European integration that Nova Post Europe, part of the NOVA Group, plans to double its network of branches in Europe by 2026 and maintain its strategic focus on ensuring maximum delivery speed.