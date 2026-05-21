Perishable goods to cross Ukrainian border faster thanks to automation – Economy Ministry

The updated E-Cherha system has been launched in Ukraine. It will automatically determine the perishable status of cargo based on its code of Ukrainian classification of goods of foreign economic activity in the customs declaration and grant priority passage without manual intervention.

As the press service of the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine reported on Thursday, this became possible thanks to the entry into force of Order No. 5639 of May 7, 2026.

"The introduction of clear lists eliminates 'gray areas' and allows the system to operate according to a clear digital algorithm," noted Taras Vysotsky, Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture of Ukraine.

It is noted that the new rules are already being integrated into electronic border control services and are mandatory for compliance at all international and interstate checkpoints.

According to the order, the list of agricultural products that have a limited shelf life includes, in particular: pork, fresh, chilled or frozen beef and poultry meat, meat by-products, fresh chilled or live fish, fish fillets, sugar-free milk and cream, other sugar-free dairy products, all types of cheese, eggs, tomatoes, cucumbers, cabbage, and the like.