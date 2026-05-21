Kernel implementing pilot projects for 250 kW solar panels at grain elevators

Kernel Agroholding, Ukraine’s largest agricultural exporter, announced the launch of a program to deploy its own solar power generation at industrial facilities to reduce dependence on external power supplies, ensure stable operation of grain storage facilities, and reduce the carbon footprint of its products.

According to a press release posted on Thursday, the company is currently implementing two pilot projects at elevators with a total capacity of 250 kW, costing approximately $140,000: the first in Kirovohrad region with a capacity of 100 kW, and the second in Poltava region with a capacity of 150 kW.

"Considering current electricity tariffs for commercial consumers, investing in industrial solar power plants without storage systems is one of the most effective cost optimization tools. The expected payback period is up to five years," said Serhiy Scherban, head of Kernel’s storage department, in the release.

He added that the cost of a company’s own solar kilowatt-hour is several times lower than the market price.

It is noted that the generated electricity currently covers the elevators’ technological processes and operational needs. In the next few months, the company plans to connect to the grid as an active consumer, selling excess electricity back to the grid.

According to the release, Kernel is considering scaling up the project. Potential locations include other sites in Poltava and Vinnytsia regions. The company is considering installing systems with a capacity of up to 550 kW, and at larger sites, up to 3-4 MW.

In addition to the direct economic impact and risk reduction, this step is part of the holding’s long-term ESG strategy to decarbonize production processes, the release notes.

Kernel Agroholding is the world’s largest producer and exporter of sunflower oil, the largest grain exporter from Ukraine, the operator of an extensive logistics network, and a leading producer of grain and oilseeds in Ukraine. It is also one of the largest producers and sellers of bottled oil in Ukraine. It is engaged in the cultivation and sale of agricultural products.

In the first half of fiscal year 2026 (FY, July-December 2025), Kernel saw its net profit decrease by 33% year-on-year to $119 million. Consolidated revenue was $1.9 billion, down 1% from the first half of FY25, while EBITDA decreased by 14% to $247 million.

According to the 2025 FY report, Kernel owns the largest private network of grain storage facilities in Ukraine, with a one-time storage capacity of 2.2 million tonnes.