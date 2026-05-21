Cabinet of Ministers simplifies confirmation of right to customs benefits for defense industry enterprises – Svyrydenko

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine simplified confirmation of the right to customs benefits for defense industry enterprises importing components for the production of military goods, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has said.

"More than 900 state and private companies and over 300,000 people provide the military with necessary weapons, equipment and technologies. We continue to strengthen the defense-industrial complex and simplify conditions for Ukrainian gunsmiths. Based on the results of discussions with parliamentary factions, the government simplified confirmation of the right to customs benefits for defense industry enterprises importing components for the production of defense goods, namely materials, components, assemblies, equipment and parts," Svyrydenko said on Telegram.

According to her, from now on it is not required to submit copies of contracts, technical passports and other documents to customs in advance.

"The necessary data will be indicated in the customs declaration, and documents will be provided at the request of customs authorities. If certain documents contain classified information, they can be submitted in compliance with secrecy rules prior to submission of the customs declaration," the prime minister said.

She added that the simplified rules also apply to co-executors and subcontractors of state contracts in the field of defense procurement.

"Reduction of customs clearance time enables manufacturers to receive components faster and scale up production of weapons and equipment for the Defense Forces," Svyrydenko said.