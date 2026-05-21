Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
14:05 21.05.2026

Zelenskyy discusses further steps to hold Russia financially accountable with head of Naftogaz

1 min read
Zelenskyy discusses further steps to hold Russia financially accountable with head of Naftogaz
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting with Head of the National Joint-Stock Company Naftogaz Ukrainy Serhiy Koretsky, during which they discussed work to hold Russia financially accountable in various jurisdictions.

"There is now a positive ruling in the court system of Kazakhstan – a decision for $1.4 billion. This is a first-instance ruling… Legal proceedings are also ongoing in other countries to ensure fair compensation for Ukrainian assets stolen or destroyed by Russia in our Crimea. In ten jurisdictions already, there are concrete results in freezing and seizing Russian assets, and we are scaling up the legal work," he wrote on Telegram.

Zelenskyy noted that he separately discussed with Koretskyy current cooperation with our neighbors in the European Union to strengthen Ukraine’s energy resilience. "It is important that the principle of reciprocity in relations actually works," he added.

As reported on Wednesday, a court in Kazakhstan allowed the forced recovery of $1.4 billion from Russian Gazprom in favor of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy following a decision by international arbitration.

Tags: #koretsky #zelenskyy

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