Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:36 20.05.2026

Kazakh court allows forced recovery of $1.4 bln from Gazprom in favor of Naftogaz under intl arbitration ruling

3 min read
Kazakh court allows forced recovery of $1.4 bln from Gazprom in favor of Naftogaz under intl arbitration ruling

A court in Kazakhstan has allowed the forced recovery of $1.4 billion from Russia's Gazprom in favor of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy under an international arbitration ruling, Naftogaz CEO Serhiy Koretsky said.

"A court in Kazakhstan has allowed the forced recovery of $1.4 billion from Gazprom in favor of Naftogaz under an international arbitration ruling. This is the first public foreign court decision allowing the compulsory enforcement of this arbitration award in a separate jurisdiction," Koretsky said on Facebook on Wednesday.

He did not provide further details. However, he stressed that the company continues systematic work to recover compensation from the Russian gas monopoly in accordance with the international arbitration ruling.

"I thank Naftogaz's legal team for their professional and persistent work," Koretsky said.

As reported, in March 2026, Naftogaz Group finally won a $1.4 billion case against Russia's Gazprom. At that time, the Swiss Federal Supreme Court fully dismissed Gazprom's appeal and upheld the June 2025 arbitration ruling, under which the Russian company is obliged to pay Naftogaz more than $1.4 billion in debt for gas transportation arrangement services, plus interest and legal costs.

Naftogaz said it was working on the forced recovery of the debt from the Russians, while a number of other lawsuits against the aggressor state to compensate for losses were ongoing.

In addition, according to Naftogaz, the court ordered the Russian company to pay court costs of CHF 200,000 and to compensate Naftogaz for CHF 250,000 in expenses incurred in proceedings before the Swiss Federal Supreme Court.

Under the 2019 agreement on the organization of natural gas transportation, Naftogaz was obliged to organize the transit of natural gas through the territory of Ukraine for Gazprom until January 1, 2025.

In May 2022, due to the actions of Russian occupation forces, it became impossible to organize gas transit through Sokhranivka entry point. Despite this, Naftogaz continued to provide gas transit services under the agreement through Sudzha entry point. Nevertheless, Gazprom refused to pay in full for the organization of gas transportation, thereby breaching its contractual obligations.

In September 2022, Naftogaz initiated arbitration proceedings in Switzerland under the Rules of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), as provided for by the agreement.

In June 2025, the arbitral tribunal seated in Switzerland issued its final award, finding Gazprom fully liable for failing to meet its payment obligations and establishing that there were no justified grounds for non-payment. The tribunal ordered Gazprom to pay the debt for gas transportation arrangement services, interest and arbitration costs.

Tags: #kazakhstan #naftogaz

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