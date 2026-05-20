Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
14:59 20.05.2026

Advantage of Westinghouse AP1000 reactor for Ukraine is its ability to operate without electricity for 72 hours – executive

2 min read
Advantage of Westinghouse AP1000 reactor for Ukraine is its ability to operate without electricity for 72 hours – executive

One of the advantages of Westinghouse’s AP1000 nuclear reactor technology for Ukraine is its ability to operate without main and backup power supplies for 72 hours in the event of a power outage, according to Joel Eacker, Senior Vice President of APX Projects EMEA at Westinghouse.

"One of the advantages of the AP1000’s passive safety system is that the loss of external power caused by attacks on the infrastructure supplying it has only a minimal impact on reactor operations for a fairly long period of time. I mean the ability to operate without external power, both primary and backup, for 72 hours," Eacker said in an interview with the Energy Reform project by Interfax-Ukraine.

He added that the system minimizes the need for personnel intervention in such a situation in order to ensure the reactor’s continued operation.

"The reactor stops generating electricity but switches into a self-protection mode, and yes, it can remain in that state for 72 hours without diesel generators," Eacker explained.

He also said that the reactor is highly flexible in terms of power output depending on grid demand.

"It has quite a wide range – from 15% to 100% capacity," the Westinghouse executive said.

As reported, in the same interview Joel Eacker said that Westinghouse has a fully completed documentation package for the construction of the AP1000 reactor and expects to complete its full adaptation for the European market by 2028, which will accelerate its development in Ukraine when the time comes.

Eacker also noted that the company has already worked through roughly half of the so-called lessons learned from projects in the United States and China.

According to Eacker, the company will most likely begin developing its nuclear fleet in Ukraine with Unit 5 of the Khmelnytsky Nuclear Power Plant, for which it has already helped National Nuclear Energy Generating Company Energoatom prepare a feasibility study.

At the same time, he described the memorandum on the construction of nine AP1000 reactors in Ukraine as "a fairly substantial commitment."

Tags: #joel_eacker #westinghouse #reactor

MORE ABOUT

18:54 19.05.2026
Westinghouse already has full documentation package for AP1000 construction – executive

Westinghouse already has full documentation package for AP1000 construction – executive

15:10 22.10.2025
There has been no progress in the construction of Khmelnytskyi NPP units 5 and 6 so far, but we will be ready to build them quickly after the war – Westinghouse top manager Dan Lipman

There has been no progress in the construction of Khmelnytskyi NPP units 5 and 6 so far, but we will be ready to build them quickly after the war – Westinghouse top manager Dan Lipman

20:50 21.10.2025
Westinghouse aims to maximize use of Ukrainian equipment manufacturers for KhNPP unit 5, unit 6

Westinghouse aims to maximize use of Ukrainian equipment manufacturers for KhNPP unit 5, unit 6

17:29 21.10.2025
Westinghouse plans to accelerate construction of KhNPP unit 5, unit 6 immediately after war – company executive

Westinghouse plans to accelerate construction of KhNPP unit 5, unit 6 immediately after war – company executive

11:41 05.07.2023
Another reactor with 1000 MW capacity out of repair – Ministry of Energy

Another reactor with 1000 MW capacity out of repair – Ministry of Energy

14:04 28.12.2022
All nine NPP reactors in Ukraine-controlled territory operate at highest capacity – Energoatom

All nine NPP reactors in Ukraine-controlled territory operate at highest capacity – Energoatom

10:40 10.10.2016
Containment structure installation over Chornobyl reactor four to start on Nov 3

Containment structure installation over Chornobyl reactor four to start on Nov 3

13:26 13.11.2013
Nuclear inspectorate supports conclusion about safety of reactor one at Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP until 2024

Nuclear inspectorate supports conclusion about safety of reactor one at Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP until 2024

12:39 25.03.2013
Zaporizhia NPP puts third reactor back on stream

Zaporizhia NPP puts third reactor back on stream

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's GDP decline in first four months of 2026 narrowed to 0.2% - PM

IMF announces mission to Ukraine to review first EFF program, discusses reducing shadow economy to 45% of GDP

Ukrenergo proposes increasing transmission tariff by 29%, dispatch tariff by 55.5% for 2026

Abolition of VAT exemption on parcels worth up to EUR 150 will eliminate smuggling fragmentation schemes, bring UAH 10 bln to budget – Finance Ministry

Ukrainian stocks index in Warsaw hits maximum since 2021 amid Putin's statements on ending 'conflict'

LATEST

Number of Ukrainian entrepreneurs in Serbia increases 2.6-fold during war – President of Serbian Chamber of Commerce

Serbia awaits confirmation of Ukraine's participation in Expo 2027 in Belgrade – President of Serbian Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Tashkent becomes ride-hailing service Uklon's second-largest market after Kyiv

Ukraine-Serbia trade returns to pre-war 2021 level – President of Serbian Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Ukrainian govt working with partners on Ukraine Economy of Future strategy – PM

Serbia, Ukraine prepare statement on continuing FTA talks – President of Serbian Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Ukraine preparing comprehensive economic strategy – Zelenskyy

Ukraine's economy grows 1% in April after 3 months of contraction – IER

Ukraine's GDP decline in first four months of 2026 narrowed to 0.2% - PM

Сили безпілотних систем уразили за добу 1680 ворожих цілей

AD
AD