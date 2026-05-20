Number of Ukrainian entrepreneurs in Serbia increases 2.6-fold during war – President of Serbian Chamber of Commerce

More than 480 businesses with majority Ukrainian capital are currently operating in Serbia, including 161 companies and 320 individual entrepreneurs, President of the Serbian Chamber of Commerce Marko Čadež said, citing data from the Serbian Business Registers Agency.

"Primarily in the fields of IT, consulting services, trade, and small business," he told Interfax-Ukraine in an interview.

For comparison, Čadež referred to pre-war 2021 figures, when 202 Ukrainian companies and 117 entrepreneurs were active in Serbia. According to him, about 40% of those were later closed, but after 2022 a significant number of new registrations were recorded.

"Last year, for example, not a single company or entrepreneur was closed," he said.

The Chamber president added that Ukrainian business in Serbia is gradually shifting from traditional trade toward digital and other knowledge-based services.

"The number of IT entrepreneurs, consulting firms, and design studios is growing year by year," Čadež said.