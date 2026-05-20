Serbia awaits confirmation of Ukraine's participation in Expo 2027 in Belgrade – President of Serbian Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Serbia hopes that Ukraine will confirm its participation in Expo 2027 Belgrade following the visit of the Ukrainian government-business delegation to Serbia, President of the Serbian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Marko Čadež said.

"The invitation remains open, and we respect the motives of each individual country, but we sincerely hope that after the visit of the Ukrainian government-business delegation to Serbia, Ukraine will become the next, 138th country to confirm participation in Expo 2027 Belgrade," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to Čadež, participation in the exhibition would be beneficial for the Ukrainian economy, as it would provide opportunities to showcase the potential of Ukrainian companies and technological capabilities, strengthen bilateral state and business relations, and establish contacts with international partners.

"EXPO 2027 will not only be an exhibition, but also a global platform bringing together countries, companies, investors, and new development ideas. Therefore, I believe Ukraine’s presence would be important, especially in the context of the country’s reconstruction, attracting investment, and building new partnerships with the international business community," the president of the Serbian Chamber of Commerce and Industry said.