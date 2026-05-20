Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
12:10 20.05.2026

Tashkent becomes ride-hailing service Uklon's second-largest market after Kyiv

2 min read

Ride-hailing service Uklon ranks second in the ride-hailing market in Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent, while 90% of its team in the country consists of local specialists, said Oleksandr Komarov, CEO and president of Ukrainian mobile operator Kyivstar.

"Uklon is second in the ride-hailing market in Tashkent, and Tashkent is already second only to Kyiv among all cities where Uklon operates. Ukrainian business knows how to move the world," Komarov wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

According to him, a meeting of Uklon’s supervisory board was held in the city.

For his part, Uklon CEO Serhiy Hryshkov noted that as part of the working meetings, a strategic workshop was held with the local team and the board.

"We came away with a clear understanding of where we are heading next," he emphasized.

According to Hryshkov, Uklon has secured second place in the market over the past three years and has growth potential.

"Our experience competing with global players in Ukraine has shown that market position is determined by product quality, local adaptation, technology, and user trust," he stressed.

Uklon, which was consolidated into Kyivstar’s reporting in April 2025, generated UAH 1.425 billion in revenue, or $32.9 million, in the first quarter of 2026. EBITDA amounted to UAH 538.9 million, or $12.4 million. The number of rides in the first quarter of 2026 totaled 43.7 million, while deliveries reached 1.5 million.

As previously reported by the ride-hailing service’s CEO during a Forbes Ukraine Business Breakfast event, the most important task for Uklon together with Ukraine’s largest mobile operator Kyivstar is to find substantial synergies between the businesses. In particular, beginning in the second or third quarter of 2026, the companies will have offers that users will see.

Tags: #uklon #tashkent #kyivstar

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