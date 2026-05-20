Ukraine-Serbia trade returns to pre-war 2021 level – President of Serbian Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Trade in goods between Serbia and Ukraine in 2025 returned to the level of 2021, the last pre-war year, reaching $442.2 million, President of the Serbian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Marko Čadež said.

"Despite the initial shock, bilateral trade continued, and after declining by 25% in the first year of the war to $339 million, it began returning to previous levels and can now be assessed as stable," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to Čadež, Serbian exports to Ukraine totaled $202.9 million last year, while imports from Ukraine amounted to $239.3 million.

He said that around 900 Serbian companies are currently trading with Ukraine, including 670 that import Ukrainian goods.

"In the first quarter of this year, the upward trend continued – Serbian exports to Ukraine doubled compared with the same period last year, while Ukrainian exports to Serbia increased by 4.5%," the president of the Serbian Chamber of Commerce and Industry said.

Čadež added that the pandemic, followed by the war, confirmed the interdependence of the two countries’ economies, particularly in supplies of Ukrainian raw materials and intermediate goods for Serbian industry.

According to him, iron ore, coal, aluminum wire, and pulp played an important role in the structure of Serbian imports from Ukraine. Serbia and Ukraine have prepared a statement on continuing FTA negotiations, the president of the Serbian Chamber of Commerce and Industry said.