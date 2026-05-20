Ukrainian govt working with partners on Ukraine Economy of Future strategy – PM

Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy/

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko states that, together with foreign partners, the government is developing the Ukraine Economy of the Future strategy based on World Bank analytical data.

"Together with foreign partners, we are working on creating an Ukraine Economy of the Future strategy, based on World Bank analytical data. Today we presented the government’s vision for its implementation to members of the International Advisory Group on Investment Attraction and Economic Development, whose meeting was chaired by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy," Svyrydenko wrote on her Telegram channel.

According to her, the foundation of this strategy is the rules of the European Union: above all, building a competitive and investment-attractive economy with strong institutions and dynamic private sector development.

In particular, it covers the development of defense technologies, energy, agriculture, transport, mechanical engineering, IT, and critical minerals.

"We have an ambitious yet achievable goal – to raise average GDP growth rates to 6% annually, increase labor productivity from the current 1.3% to 5%, and boost the share of investment in GDP from the pre-war 16% to 24–30% annually," the Prime Minister wrote.

She added that the next stage will be the selection of flagship investment projects under the "Economy of the Future," which will be presented to Ukraine’s partners at the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2026), scheduled to take place in Gdańsk on June 25–26, 2026.