Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
09:31 20.05.2026

Ukraine preparing comprehensive economic strategy – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Ukraine preparing comprehensive economic strategy – Zelenskyy
Photo: President's Office / www.president.gov.ua

The International Advisory Group on Investment Attraction and Economic Development of Ukraine at a meeting with the participation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko discussed the preparation of a comprehensive economic strategy and the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Gdansk to take place on June 25-26.

"I am grateful that the International Advisory Group on Investment Attraction and Economic Development of Ukraine is working – and working actively," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel.

He said that a comprehensive economic strategy will be prepared, as Ukraine needs steps that will deliver stronger economic growth for the country and create more opportunities for Ukrainian people to stay in the country and build jobs in Ukraine.

"I thank everyone who stands with our state. I am grateful to the members of the Group who took part in the meeting: Ajay Banga, Marta Kos, Rishi Sunak, Wolfgang Ischinger, heads and representatives of the International Finance Corporation, Bank of America, BlackRock, CITI bank, the EIB, Fortescue, General Atlantic, McKinsey & Company, Siemens Energy, Deutsche Bank, Vestas Wind Systems, Citigroup, Investor AB, Lazard, ArcelorMittal, State Street Corporation, and others," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #economic_strategy

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