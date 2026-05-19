Westinghouse already has full documentation package for AP1000 construction – executive

U.S. nuclear reactor manufacturer Westinghouse Electric Company has a fully completed documentation package for construction of the AP1000 reactor and expects to complete its full adaptation for the European market in 2028, which will accelerate the development of such projects in Ukraine when the time comes, Joel Eacker, Senior Vice President of APX Projects EMEA at Westinghouse, said.

"We have a very good starting point – a 100% completed reactor design as a packaged project. In other words, this is a complete set of documents according to which a reactor can be built. It has been fully approved in four countries and includes more than 90,000 diagrams and drawings, as well as other information necessary for reactor construction," Eacker said in an interview with the Interfax-Ukraine energy project Energy Reform.

"By 2028, we will already have documents adapted for the European market," he added.

Eacker also said that the company has already processed about half of the so-called lessons learned from projects in the United States and China.

"This will allow construction to proceed more efficiently and faster," the Westinghouse executive said.

Eacker indicated that the company will most likely begin the development of its nuclear fleet in Ukraine with Unit 5 at the Khmelnytsky Nuclear Power Plant, for which it has already helped Energoatom prepare a feasibility study.

"Now we will be communicating with Energoatom to understand what still needs to be refined in the supply chain within the company and within Ukraine, and how this can best be integrated into Westinghouse's global supply chain," Eacker added.

At the same time, he described the memorandum on the construction of nine AP1000 reactors in Ukraine as "a fairly substantial commitment."

As reported, in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine in October 2025, Dan Lipman, president of Westinghouse's Energy Systems business unit, said that two AP1000 power units are already operating in the United States, while another four reactors are operating in China. In addition, 14 reactors are currently under construction in China. Preparations have also begun for additional reactor construction projects in the United States, where 10 or more reactors may be built.