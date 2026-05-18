Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:14 18.05.2026

National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities recommends that govt agencies, their electricity suppliers terminate contracts if they’re unable to fulfill them

2 min read

The National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities recommends that consumers of electricity, particularly government agencies and organizations that purchase electricity through the public procurement system, and their suppliers, terminate supply contracts if they are unable to fulfill them.

"The National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities recommends that, in the event of an objective impossibility of fulfilling a contract under the current terms, the parties consider terminating the contract and conducting a new procurement procedure for a new term in accordance with legal requirements," the regulator noted in a clarification on its website on Monday.

As the commission explained, the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities receives complaints from consumers, particularly government agencies and organizations that purchase electricity through the public procurement system. The main problem is difficulties in fulfilling electricity supply contracts due to significant fluctuations in market prices.

Electricity suppliers, for their part, note that prices depend on market conditions and can fluctuate significantly, either up or down. This particularly applies to the day-ahead market, where prices are determined based on supply and demand.

The National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities explained that most electricity supply contracts contain pricing mechanisms linked to market indicators. At the same time, electricity is a specific commodity characterized by simultaneous production, transportation, and consumption, making it impossible to accumulate or store.

"In this regard, fluctuations in electricity prices may exceed the legally established limits for changes in contract prices and are independent of both the consumer and the supplier," the regulator stated.

In order to resolve these situations, ensure continuous supply of electricity, and comply with legal requirements, the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities recommended that parties in such cases terminate existing contracts and conduct new purchases.

Tags: #supply #energy #government #institutions

MORE ABOUT

19:53 18.05.2026
Govt establishes DREAM as official platform for dealing with public investment plan

Govt establishes DREAM as official platform for dealing with public investment plan

20:54 15.05.2026
Ukraine's Energy Ministry proposes exempting consumers from power restrictions if at least 60% of demand covered by distributed generation

Ukraine's Energy Ministry proposes exempting consumers from power restrictions if at least 60% of demand covered by distributed generation

12:27 12.05.2026
Ukrenergo proposes increasing transmission tariff by 29%, dispatch tariff by 55.5% for 2026

Ukrenergo proposes increasing transmission tariff by 29%, dispatch tariff by 55.5% for 2026

09:04 12.05.2026
Russia attacks energy infrastructure in Mykolaiv region, causing power outages – Kim

Russia attacks energy infrastructure in Mykolaiv region, causing power outages – Kim

18:57 07.05.2026
Restoration Ministry's official: Heat, water supply facilities 80% provided with backup power sources

Restoration Ministry's official: Heat, water supply facilities 80% provided with backup power sources

18:37 07.05.2026
Restoration Ministry working to unblock municipal heating companies' accounts, increase their fund shares – official

Restoration Ministry working to unblock municipal heating companies' accounts, increase their fund shares – official

16:16 07.05.2026
Svyrydenko, govt officials meet with heads of regional councils from all Ukrainian regions

Svyrydenko, govt officials meet with heads of regional councils from all Ukrainian regions

19:03 06.05.2026
Govt orders competition to form Energoatom board, expedite privatization of Sense Bank – Svyrydenko

Govt orders competition to form Energoatom board, expedite privatization of Sense Bank – Svyrydenko

19:45 30.04.2026
Govt allocates additional UAH 3 bln for backup heating equipment with capacity of 1.3 GW

Govt allocates additional UAH 3 bln for backup heating equipment with capacity of 1.3 GW

18:57 28.04.2026
Some 30-40% equity, other conditions required for energy projects to be financed by EBRD in Ukraine – associate director

Some 30-40% equity, other conditions required for energy projects to be financed by EBRD in Ukraine – associate director

HOT NEWS

IMF announces mission to Ukraine to review first EFF program, discusses reducing shadow economy to 45% of GDP

Ukrenergo proposes increasing transmission tariff by 29%, dispatch tariff by 55.5% for 2026

Abolition of VAT exemption on parcels worth up to EUR 150 will eliminate smuggling fragmentation schemes, bring UAH 10 bln to budget – Finance Ministry

Ukrainian stocks index in Warsaw hits maximum since 2021 amid Putin's statements on ending 'conflict'

Ukraine's GDP declines 0.5% in Q1 2026 – statistics

LATEST

EBA proposes changing rules for repairing freight cars, calls for abolition of service life limits

Ukraine's need for external financing for 2027 is $43 bln – Finance Ministry

More than 3,200 units of power equipment have arrived in Ukraine since start of 2026, with more than 2,000 expected – Energy Ministry

Business calls on Economy Ministry, PPP Agency to disclose content of URIF partnership agreements

Share of Ukrainian-made children's goods in assortment of Epicenter chain reaches 35-50%

National cashback must be spent by June 30 inclusive, otherwise funds from cards will return to state budget – Economy Ministry

Metinvest pays another coupon on its 2029 eurobonds, continues to meet its debt obligations

Metinvest mining plants increase tax payments by 18% in Q1

Fuel prices in Ukraine mostly stable or declining during this week – monitoring

Svyrydenko: Digital tax card for parents, children now available in Diia app

AD
AD