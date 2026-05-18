Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
18:52 18.05.2026

Ukraine's need for external financing for 2027 is $43 bln – Finance Ministry

2 min read
Ukraine's need for external financing for 2027 is $43 bln – Finance Ministry

Ukraine’s total external financing needs for 2026-2027 amount to $95 billion, of which $52 billion is earmarked for the current year and has already been secured, the Ukrainian Ministry of Finance reported, citing Minister Serhiy Marchenko, speaking at a G7 financial bloc meeting in Paris.

The head of the ministry emphasized that international assistance remains critically important for ensuring the functioning of the state, supporting macro-financial stability, and financing key social and humanitarian needs in the context of Russia’s ongoing massive attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure.

Outlining current economic challenges, Marchenko noted that Ukraine’s GDP contracted in the first quarter of 2026, and inflation rose in April after several months of slowdown. At the same time, the state is ensuring the stability of budget revenues: state budget revenues for January-April 2026 increased by 17.2% compared to the same period last year.

The minister called on partners to create conditions for the use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine’s benefit and to find a mechanism to urgently cover the needs of restoring the damaged energy grid. He also praised the EU partners’ decision on the Ukraine Support Loan (USL) mechanism, which is intended to become a key instrument for supporting the country’s macro-financial stability in 2026-2027.

The Ministry of Finance added that an International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission will soon arrive in Ukraine to prepare for the review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program. For their part, participants in the G7 financial bloc meeting, the IMF, the World Bank, and the European Commission noted that Ukraine demonstrates responsible public financial management, which is an important factor in gaining partners’ trust for continued support.

Tags: #external_financing #ministry_of_finance #g7

MORE ABOUT

11:24 05.05.2026
Household investment in govt bonds reaches new all-time high of UAH 137.2 bln – Finance Ministry

Household investment in govt bonds reaches new all-time high of UAH 137.2 bln – Finance Ministry

09:43 24.04.2026
Govt exploring idea of ​​partially restoring Road Transport Fund in 2027 state budget – Finance Ministry

Govt exploring idea of ​​partially restoring Road Transport Fund in 2027 state budget – Finance Ministry

16:54 17.04.2026
Ukraine signs memo on debt payment deferral with G7, Paris Club creditors

Ukraine signs memo on debt payment deferral with G7, Paris Club creditors

16:42 17.04.2026
G7 Ambassadors welcome appointment of new customs head following transparent competition

G7 Ambassadors welcome appointment of new customs head following transparent competition

15:12 10.04.2026
Статистичні дані Про агентство Налаштування Macron invites Trump to dinner at Versailles after G7 summit

Статистичні дані Про агентство Налаштування Macron invites Trump to dinner at Versailles after G7 summit

17:05 03.04.2026
Ukraine's 2026 state budget reserve fund of UAH 49.42 bln allocated by 87.2%, it may be increased – ministry

Ukraine's 2026 state budget reserve fund of UAH 49.42 bln allocated by 87.2%, it may be increased – ministry

15:46 21.01.2026
Finance Ministry lowers rates on hryvnia-denominated govt bonds for first time since April last year

Finance Ministry lowers rates on hryvnia-denominated govt bonds for first time since April last year

11:54 02.01.2026
General fund revenues of Ukraine's state budget rise by 22.4% in 2025 – Finance Ministry

General fund revenues of Ukraine's state budget rise by 22.4% in 2025 – Finance Ministry

14:25 29.12.2025
Ukrainian communities approve 97% of local budgets for 2026

Ukrainian communities approve 97% of local budgets for 2026

17:37 26.12.2025
Ukraine's Finance Ministry develops mechanism for automatic VAT registration for sole proprietors, proposes 2027 as transition year

Ukraine's Finance Ministry develops mechanism for automatic VAT registration for sole proprietors, proposes 2027 as transition year

HOT NEWS

IMF announces mission to Ukraine to review first EFF program, discusses reducing shadow economy to 45% of GDP

Ukrenergo proposes increasing transmission tariff by 29%, dispatch tariff by 55.5% for 2026

Abolition of VAT exemption on parcels worth up to EUR 150 will eliminate smuggling fragmentation schemes, bring UAH 10 bln to budget – Finance Ministry

Ukrainian stocks index in Warsaw hits maximum since 2021 amid Putin's statements on ending 'conflict'

Ukraine's GDP declines 0.5% in Q1 2026 – statistics

LATEST

More than 3,200 units of power equipment have arrived in Ukraine since start of 2026, with more than 2,000 expected – Energy Ministry

Business calls on Economy Ministry, PPP Agency to disclose content of URIF partnership agreements

Share of Ukrainian-made children's goods in assortment of Epicenter chain reaches 35-50%

National cashback must be spent by June 30 inclusive, otherwise funds from cards will return to state budget – Economy Ministry

Metinvest pays another coupon on its 2029 eurobonds, continues to meet its debt obligations

Ukraine's Energy Ministry proposes exempting consumers from power restrictions if at least 60% of demand covered by distributed generation

Metinvest mining plants increase tax payments by 18% in Q1

Fuel prices in Ukraine mostly stable or declining during this week – monitoring

Svyrydenko: Digital tax card for parents, children now available in Diia app

На Дніпропетровщині внаслідок ворожих ударів постраждали 4 людини, серед них дитина – ОВА

AD
AD