Ukraine's need for external financing for 2027 is $43 bln – Finance Ministry

Ukraine’s total external financing needs for 2026-2027 amount to $95 billion, of which $52 billion is earmarked for the current year and has already been secured, the Ukrainian Ministry of Finance reported, citing Minister Serhiy Marchenko, speaking at a G7 financial bloc meeting in Paris.

The head of the ministry emphasized that international assistance remains critically important for ensuring the functioning of the state, supporting macro-financial stability, and financing key social and humanitarian needs in the context of Russia’s ongoing massive attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure.

Outlining current economic challenges, Marchenko noted that Ukraine’s GDP contracted in the first quarter of 2026, and inflation rose in April after several months of slowdown. At the same time, the state is ensuring the stability of budget revenues: state budget revenues for January-April 2026 increased by 17.2% compared to the same period last year.

The minister called on partners to create conditions for the use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine’s benefit and to find a mechanism to urgently cover the needs of restoring the damaged energy grid. He also praised the EU partners’ decision on the Ukraine Support Loan (USL) mechanism, which is intended to become a key instrument for supporting the country’s macro-financial stability in 2026-2027.

The Ministry of Finance added that an International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission will soon arrive in Ukraine to prepare for the review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program. For their part, participants in the G7 financial bloc meeting, the IMF, the World Bank, and the European Commission noted that Ukraine demonstrates responsible public financial management, which is an important factor in gaining partners’ trust for continued support.