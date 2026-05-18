Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
18:38 18.05.2026

More than 3,200 units of power equipment have arrived in Ukraine since start of 2026, with more than 2,000 expected – Energy Ministry

1 min read
More than 3,200 units of power equipment have arrived in Ukraine since start of 2026, with more than 2,000 expected – Energy Ministry
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Since the beginning of 2026, some 3,209 units of energy equipment have arrived in Ukraine in the form of generators, transformers, block-modular boiler houses (BMB), cogeneration units (CHP), boilers, and other types, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine reported on Monday.

"We expect to receive another 1,465 generators, 419 transformers, and 153 units of other equipment, including boilers, boiler-and-mass boilers, and combined heat and power units," the department noted.

Since the beginning of the year, assistance has been provided by partners from the EU, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Spain, Italy, Canada, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, the Netherlands, Germany, Norway, Slovakia, the USA, Turkey, Finland, France, Switzerland, Sweden, Japan, the Czech Republic, Poland, Cyprus, UNICEF/WASH, PFRU, and Volvo.

According to the Ministry of Energy, 360 humanitarian aid shipments have been sent to the regions since the beginning of the year, including 2,357 generators, 55 transformers, and 160 modular boiler units, cogeneration units, and boilers.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, 38 countries have provided humanitarian energy aid to Ukraine.

As of May 4 of this year, 2,628 units of energy equipment had been delivered to Ukraine.

Tags: #equipment #humanitarian_aid #ministry_of_energy

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