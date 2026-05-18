Business calls on Economy Ministry, PPP Agency to disclose content of URIF partnership agreements

The European Business Association (EBA) has appealed to the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine and PPP Support Agency with a request to publish copies of commercial partnership agreements under the United States-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund (URIF).

According to a statement published on the EBA website on Monday, the relevant letter was sent to Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Oleksiy Sobolev and PPP Agency Director Niko Gachechiladze.

The matter concerns the Limited Partnership Agreement and the Limited Liability Company Agreement signed by the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and the PPP Agency.

The EBA says the provisions of the Limited Partnership Agreement provide for the introduction of separate conditions when issuing subsoil use licenses, in particular regarding the conclusion of agreements on the purchase of extracted products. In the business community’s view, such requirements will directly affect the activities of subsoil users, the competitive environment and the investment attractiveness of the entire extractive industry, which makes the content of the agreements socially significant information.

At the same time, the PPP Agency has classified documents related to these agreements as official-use information. The association stresses that the law on access to public information requires that the open part of data be provided even where restrictions apply to certain elements, while the use of the "For Official Use Only" marking is possible only on clearly defined legal grounds. Business calls for transparency in the process, as these agreements determine future conditions for conducting business activity in Ukraine.

As reported, on March 25, 2026, the URIF Governing Board approved its first investment in the Ukrainian technology company Sine Engineering, which operates in the field of communications and navigation. The company’s components are used by more than 150 UAV manufacturers. As of the end of March, the fund had received more than 200 applications for consideration.

The Economy Ministry, citing Deputy Minister Yehor Perelyhin, said the fund’s goal is to sign at least three investment agreements in 2026.

The United States-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund was established by an intergovernmental agreement in May 2025. The fund’s initial capital is $150 million, formed in equal shares of $75 million through contributions from Ukraine and the U.S. DFC. In the first years of operation, the fund will prioritize investments in equity and quasi-equity instruments.