Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
17:51 18.05.2026

Share of Ukrainian-made children's goods in assortment of Epicenter chain reaches 35-50%

3 min read
Share of Ukrainian-made children's goods in assortment of Epicenter chain reaches 35-50%

The share of Ukrainian-made children’s goods in the Epicenter chain’s assortment reaches 35-50%, depending on the category, Olena Solovyova, director of the Children’s Goods department at Epicenter, reported in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

“Against the backdrop of rising patriotic sentiment, the share of Ukrainian-made goods is growing. In the children’s goods department, it reaches 35-50% depending on the category. This trend is particularly noticeable in sales of children’s national clothing. Thanks to a wide assortment, the sales volume of this category in the Epik network has doubled over the past two years,” Solovyova reported.

She noted that, overall, during a full-scale war, consumers’ focus shifted to the basic needs of children and rationality.

"Consumers have become more attentive to price and seek a balance between quality and cost. Therefore, we are seeing an increase in demand for more affordable products, while the premium segment and larger purchases are declining," she stated.

Another trend is the need for emotional compensation. Toys increasingly serve not only a fun function but also help children and families cope with stress and create a sense of joy in everyday life. Parents are looking for more "useful" toys that help their children develop or cope with the effects of stress, which is especially important during a full-scale war.

The most active consumer segment in recent years (a global trend) is kidults – adults (usually 20-40 and over years old) who retain childhood hobbies and are interested in toys, animation, comics, video games, or pop culture.

The Epicentr group of companies is an omnichannel ecosystem uniting the Epicentr and Nova Liniya retail chains, the epicentrk.ua online store, the Epicentr-Agro agricultural holding, Epicenter Ceramic Corporation tile production plants, the Center for Lifestyle Materials Osmoloda woodworking enterprise, and logistics capacities.

The Epicentr network has remained one of the leaders in Ukrainian retail for many years, constantly developing new formats and product lines. One of these was children’s goods, which first appeared in the company’s assortment back in 2011. Subsequently, in response to growing demand and the need for a specialized format, the company launched a separate retail project — shop-in-shop stores under the EPIK brand. Today, children’s goods are represented in virtually all 72 Epicentr and Nova Liniya shopping centers, as well as in "near home" format stores, specifically Epicentr Express.

According to the Unified State Register of Legal Entities and Individual Entrepreneurs, the participants of Epicentr K LLC are Oleksandr Hereha (51.3%), Halyna Hereha (47.97%), and Tetiana Surzhyk (0.73%).

Tags: #interview #epicenter #epic

MORE ABOUT

16:04 18.05.2026
We are among the top three most popular children's goods retailers in the country – Olena Solovyova, Director of Children's Goods at Epicentr network

We are among the top three most popular children's goods retailers in the country – Olena Solovyova, Director of Children's Goods at Epicentr network

13:10 08.05.2026
Chisinau meeting will act as catalyst for more countries joining agreement on tribunal for aggression – IBA Executive Director

Chisinau meeting will act as catalyst for more countries joining agreement on tribunal for aggression – IBA Executive Director

13:05 08.05.2026
International law at critical juncture, political will needed to protect world order – IBA Executive Director

International law at critical juncture, political will needed to protect world order – IBA Executive Director

13:03 08.05.2026
I believe Putin will be in The Hague – IBA Executive Director

I believe Putin will be in The Hague – IBA Executive Director

12:29 08.05.2026
The Rule of Law versus the Law of Force: In Search of Political Will

The Rule of Law versus the Law of Force: In Search of Political Will

11:10 08.05.2026
Persecution of Russian war criminals at national level deserves highest praise – IBA executive director

Persecution of Russian war criminals at national level deserves highest praise – IBA executive director

13:55 05.05.2026
Aliushyna: the issue of reducing the number of civil servants is not on the table at all for NACS right now

Aliushyna: the issue of reducing the number of civil servants is not on the table at all for NACS right now

13:10 05.05.2026
Aliushyna does not intend to continue work at NACS after contract ends in May

Aliushyna does not intend to continue work at NACS after contract ends in May

09:25 05.05.2026
AI should take jobs from civil servants engaged in routine tasks - NACS head Aliushyna

AI should take jobs from civil servants engaged in routine tasks - NACS head Aliushyna

17:48 17.04.2026
Transport Community praises Ukraine cooperation on EU law, but notes war-related difficulties

Transport Community praises Ukraine cooperation on EU law, but notes war-related difficulties

HOT NEWS

IMF announces mission to Ukraine to review first EFF program, discusses reducing shadow economy to 45% of GDP

Ukrenergo proposes increasing transmission tariff by 29%, dispatch tariff by 55.5% for 2026

Abolition of VAT exemption on parcels worth up to EUR 150 will eliminate smuggling fragmentation schemes, bring UAH 10 bln to budget – Finance Ministry

Ukrainian stocks index in Warsaw hits maximum since 2021 amid Putin's statements on ending 'conflict'

Ukraine's GDP declines 0.5% in Q1 2026 – statistics

LATEST

More than 3,200 units of power equipment have arrived in Ukraine since start of 2026, with more than 2,000 expected – Energy Ministry

Business calls on Economy Ministry, PPP Agency to disclose content of URIF partnership agreements

National cashback must be spent by June 30 inclusive, otherwise funds from cards will return to state budget – Economy Ministry

Metinvest pays another coupon on its 2029 eurobonds, continues to meet its debt obligations

Ukraine's Energy Ministry proposes exempting consumers from power restrictions if at least 60% of demand covered by distributed generation

Metinvest mining plants increase tax payments by 18% in Q1

Fuel prices in Ukraine mostly stable or declining during this week – monitoring

Svyrydenko: Digital tax card for parents, children now available in Diia app

На Дніпропетровщині внаслідок ворожих ударів постраждали 4 людини, серед них дитина – ОВА

Public investment management system DREAM to have its own AI

AD
AD