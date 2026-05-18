National cashback must be spent by June 30 inclusive, otherwise funds from cards will return to state budget – Economy Ministry

The Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine urged citizens to use the funds accumulated on "National Cashback" program cards by June 30, 2026, inclusive, as unused balances as of the end of that day will return to the state budget.

This was reported on the ministry’s website on Monday.

The department specified that Ukrainians will receive cashback for April at the end of May, and these funds must also be used by the end of June. Meanwhile, the payment of compensation for purchases made in May will take place in July. The program itself will continue to operate without changes, and accruals and payments for subsequent periods will be carried out according to the usual schedule after the 20th of each month.

As reported, the "National Cashback" program was launched in September 2024. From March 1, 2026, it operates under an updated differentiated model: 15% — for goods of Ukrainian production in categories with a high share of imports (cosmetics and hygiene products, household chemicals, household goods, goods for renovation and construction, pet supplies, stationery, clothing, footwear, as well as hard and soft cheeses, certain types of pasta and cereals); 5% — in segments where Ukrainian producers already have strong market positions (sweets, non-alcoholic beverages, pharmacy goods, garden and vegetable garden products, snacks, canned and frozen products, vegetables and fruits, fish and seafood, oil, meat, dairy products (except hard and soft cheeses), sauces, and seasonings).

The ministry explained that such an approach allows for more precise direction of state support and stimulates demand specifically in categories where there is potential for import substitution.

In addition, from March 20 to the end of May 2026, a fuel cashback program is active within the "National Cashback" framework. Ukrainians can receive 5-15% compensation for the cost of fuel purchased at participating gas stations. More than 150 gas station chains—from large networks to local stations—have already joined the program.

Citizens can direct accumulated funds toward paying for communal and postal services, purchasing food products, medical devices or medicines of Ukrainian production, buying books, as well as making donations to charity and supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine. To participate in the program, it is necessary to open a special card at a partner bank, grant permission to transfer transaction information, and select it in the Diia application.