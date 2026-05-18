Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
16:02 18.05.2026

Metinvest pays another coupon on its 2029 eurobonds, continues to meet its debt obligations

1 min read
Metinvest pays another coupon on its 2029 eurobonds, continues to meet its debt obligations

Metinvest B.V. (Netherlands), the parent company of an international vertically integrated mining and metals group of companies, has paid another coupon on its 2029 eurobonds and, despite the war in Ukraine, continues to fulfill its debt obligations, including to eurobond holders.

"We can confirm the payment of the coupon on the 2029 bonds," Andriy Burlakov, head of the Metinvest Group press service, told Interfax-Ukraine in response to a request.

The next coupon payment date for the 2029 eurobonds is May 17.

"The coupon payment dates are May 17 and November 17 (each year)," states the information on the 2029 bonds.

The coupon rate is 7.750% per annum.

Metinvest is a vertically integrated group of mining and metallurgical enterprises. Its facilities are located in Ukraine – in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions, as well as in the European Union, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The main shareholders of the holding are SCM Group (71.24%) and Smart Holding (23.76%). Metinvest Holding LLC is the managing company of the Metinvest Group.

Tags: #metinvest #eurobonds

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