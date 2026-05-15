Metinvest mining plants increase tax payments by 18% in Q1

The Central, Inhulets, and Northern mining and processing plants of mining and metals group Metinvest, transformed into the United Mining and Processing Plant, transferred UAH 1.3 billion to budgets of all levels in January-March 2026, which is UAH 200 million more than in the same period last year.

According to a company press release, the largest tax payments made by the united mining plant in the first quarter of 2026 included subsoil use fees totaling UAH 665 million, unified social contributions amounting to UAH 191 million, and personal income tax totaling UAH 163 million. Land payments and the military levy also accounted for a significant share of contributions from the Kryvy Rih mining plants.

"We quickly adapted to operating under the new condition. We are fulfilling all assigned tasks and investing in future strategic projects. We also continue supporting Kryvy Rih and nearby communities," said the united mining plant's CEO Ihor Tonev.

As reported, including associated companies and joint ventures, Metinvest paid UAH 4.3 billion in taxes and duties to budgets of all levels in Ukraine in the first quarter of 2026.

Metinvest is a vertically integrated group of mining and metallurgical enterprises. Its facilities are located in Ukraine – in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions, as well as in the European Union, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The main shareholders of the holding are SCM Group (71.24%) and Smart Holding (23.76%). Metinvest Holding LLC is the managing company of the Metinvest Group.