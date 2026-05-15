Fuel prices in Ukraine mostly stable or declining during this week – monitoring

Fuel prices during the week mostly remained relatively stable or declined, with autogas becoming cheaper by UAH 1 per liter in almost all surveyed filling station chains, according to monitoring by the Energy Reform online portal.

According to the monitoring data, A-95 gasoline fell almost UAH 2/liter at Parallel filling stations, while Ukrnafta added UAH 1/liter to its price. A-95+ at the chain cost UAH 74.90/liter from Monday through Thursday, and by the weekend its price had equalized with A-95, as Ukrnafta has repeatedly done before.

Diesel fuel dropped significantly at Socar filling stations, declining by UAH 2/liter.

UPG reduced the price of regular diesel fuel by UAH 0.41/liter, while Parallel lowered it by UAH 0.36/liter and reduced the price of premium diesel fuel by UAH 0.95/liter.

As reported, diesel prices started to decline a week earlier. At that time, Serhiy Kuyun, director of consulting company A-95, forecast that prices would continue falling.

According to him, the reason is a reversal in the global market trend.

Kuyun explained that wholesale diesel fuel shipments are beginning at UAH 74/liter, which corresponds to UAH 80-82/liter at filling stations within 7-10 days.

The A-95 director said that prices would fall as quickly as circumstances allow, but, in his opinion, the market is seeking to return to previous price levels, particularly UAH 60/liter or preferably lower, because sales volumes improve significantly at those prices.

Kuyun pointed out that the 1.5-fold increase in sales volumes by PJSC Ukrnafta during the crisis and its rise to first place based on April results means losses in sales volumes for other filling station chains, and therefore "competition for every liter will become even tougher." In his opinion, this is what will ensure the maximum possible pace of price reductions.

The positive outlook was also partially supported by Volodymyr Omelchenko, director of energy and infrastructure programs at the Razumkov Center, who noted that the situation in the Strait of Hormuz has not yet been resolved, meaning risks remain, but the trend is positive for consumers.