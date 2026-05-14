Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:39 14.05.2026

Svyrydenko: Digital tax card for parents, children now available in Diia app

1 min read
Svyrydenko: Digital tax card for parents, children now available in Diia app

A digital tax card in the Diia app has the same legal force as a paper document, First Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on Telegram on Thursday.

"From now on, a digital tax card can be issued in a few clicks in Diia – both for yourself and for a child. A physical paper document is no longer needed. The electronic card will have the same legal force as the paper one," Svyrydenko said.

Any Ukrainian aged 14 and over can order a digital tax card with a QR code independently, without visiting the tax office. Parents can also obtain a taxpayer registration number and a digital tax card for children under 17.

Svyrydenko said this service is also available for children currently abroad through the e-Consul system.

To obtain a child's registration number or a digital tax card, users must go to the Tax Services section in the Diia app, enter the required data, and sign the application using Diia.Signature.

Tags: #tax #card #diia

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